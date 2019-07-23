Hackers carried out a cyber-attack, targeting the planning portal of Milton Keynes Council, a town in Buckinghamshire, England. But the officials stated that no data was at risk.

However, the officials who investigated the cybersecurity breach incident stated that they have taken the system offline during the investigation process and advised people to submit their comments or planning applications by using traditional, officials methods.

As reported by Mkfm.com, a spokesperson of the Milton Keynes Council said that their officials are aware of the cyber attack attempt on the planning portal and they acted very quickly. They also have taken the systems offline during investigation in add in additional security measures

"Anyone wishing to comment on a planning application should email dcadmin@Milton-keynes.gov.uk while we work to restore the system," said the spokesperson.

On Monday, July 22 the Milton Keynes Council's planning portal has a message for the users that read "Please note our public access system is currently undergoing maintenance work. Should you have a query in regards to an application please contact 01908 252358."

The data breach issue was raised during a meeting on Thursday, July 18 when officials met for Development Control Panel. Its chairman Cllr John Bint said there had been a cyberattack on the council in the last 24 hours.

