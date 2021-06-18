England Vs Scotland Live Stream: Here's How to Watch Euro 2020 Clash Online in Your Country

England are set to face Scotland at the Wembley Stadium in London on Friday in a Euro 2020 Group D clash. The nations will face each other at a major tournament for the first time in two and a half decades.

There is a lot at stake as one of football's oldest international rivals go head-to-head in the European football championship. Gareth Southgate's side fought valiantly to claim all three points in their opening fixture against Croatia, with Raheem Sterling's second-half strike taking the three lions to the top of their group table.

However, Scotland will be looking to bounce back with a positive result after a 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic, giving them little room to manoeuvre. A similar defeat to England would leave Steve Clarke's side with an uphill task against Croatia in their final group stage encounter to secure one of the four knockout round qualification slots. An England win would take them through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

It will be interesting to see how the match pans out so here's our detailed guide on where you can livestream the game from your country:

What Time is Kick-Off?

England vs Scotland will kick-off at 8 p.m. (BST – Local Time) on Friday, June 18.

Where to Watch?

The official country-wise EURO 2020 broadcasters list has been shared below. Fans around the world can check their respective broadcast schedules and watch the fixture online:

Afghanistan: Sony

Albania: RTSH/SuperSport

Algeria: beIN Sports

American Samoa: ESPN/Univision

Andorra: TF1/Mediaset Spain/M6

Anguilla: ESPN

Angola: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Antigua & Barbuda: ESPN

Argentina: Direct TV

Armenia: Armenia TV CJSC

Aruba: ESPN/NOS/Direct TV

Australia: Optus

Austria: ORF

Azerbaijan: AzTV/Public TV Azerbaijan

Bahamas: ESPN

Bahrain: beIN Sports

Bangladesh: Sony

Barbados: ESPN

Belarus: Belarus TV

Belgium: VRT/RTBF

Benin: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Bermuda: ESPN

Bhutan: Sony

Bolivia: Tigo Bolivia/Direct TV

Bonaire: Direct TV/NOS/ESPN

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Nova BH/Sportklub

Botswana: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Brazil: Globosat

British Virgin Islands: ESPN

Bulgaria: BNT/Nova

Burkina Faso: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Burundi: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Cambodia: CTN

Cameroon: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Canada: Bell Media/TVA

Cape Verde: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Cayman Islands: ESPN

Central African Republic: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Chad: beIN Sports/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Chile: Direct TV

PR China: CCTV/Super Sports

Colombia: Win Sports/Direct TV

Comoros: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Congo Republic: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Costa Rica: Teletica Canal 7/Repretel TV/SKY México

Croatia: HRT/Sportklub

Cuba: ESPN

Curaçao: Direct TV/NOS/ESPN

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech: Republic Česká televize

Denmark: DKDR/NENT Group Denmark

DR Congo: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Djibouti: beIN Sports/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Dominica: ESPN

Dominican Republic: SKY México

Ecuador: Direct TV

Egypt: beIN Sports

El Salvador: SKY México

Equatorial Guinea: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Eritrea: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Estonia: ERR

Ethiopia: Star Times/SuperSport

Falkland Islands: ESPN

Faroe Islands: NENT Group Denmark

Fiji: Digicel/FBC

Finland: YLE

France: M6/TF1

French Guyana: Direct TV/ESPN/M6/TF1

French Polynesia: Digicel/M6/TF1

French Southern and Antarctic Lands: M6/TF1

Gabon: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Gambia: Star Times/SuperSport

Georgia: GPB

Germany: ARD/ZDF

Ghana: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Greece: Antenna TV

Greenland: NENT Group Denmark

Grenada: ESPN

Guadeloupe: Direct TV/ESPN/M6/TF1

Guam: ESPN/Univision

Guatemala: RT Guatemala/SKY México

Guinea: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Guinea Bissau: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Guyana: Direct TV/ESPN

Haiti: ESPN

Honduras: SKY México

Hong Kong SAR: PCCW

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: Stod 2 Sport

India & Indian Sub-Continent: Sony

Indonesia: MNC/Mola TV/RCTI

In-flight: IMG In-Flight UK

Iran: beIN Sports

Iraq: beIN Sports

Ireland: RTÉ

Israel: Charlton

Italy: RAI/Sky Italia

Ivory Coast: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Jamaica: ESPN

Japan: WOWOW

Jordan: beIN Sports

Kazakhstan: Saran

Kenya: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/KTN

Kiribati: Digicel

Kosovo: RTK/DigitAlb

Kuwait: beIN Sports

Kyrgyzstan: Saran

Latvia: TV3 Sport Latvia

Lebanon: beIN Sports

Lesotho: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Liberia: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Libya: beIN Sports

Lithuania: LNK

Macau SAR: TDM

Madagascar: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Malawi: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam: RTM Malaysia/Astro Sports Malaysia

Maldives: Sony

Mali: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Malta: PBS

Mariana Islands: ESPN/Univision

Martinique: M6/TF1/ESPN/Direct TV

Mauritania: beIN Sports/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Mauritius: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Mayotte: Canal+ Afrique/Star Times/M6/TF1

Mexico: SKY México

Midway: ESPN/Univision

Moldova: GMG

Monaco: M6/TF1

Mongolia: Unitel

Montenegro: Sportklub

Montserrat: ESPN

Morocco: beIN Sports

Mozambique: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Namibia: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Nauru: Digicel

Nepal: Sony

Netherlands: NOS

Nevis: ESPN

New Caledonia: M6/TF1

New Zealand: Sky New Zealand

Nicaragua: SKY México

Niger: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Nigeria: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Niue: Digicel

North Macedonia: Sportklub

Norway: NRK/TV2

Oman: beIN Sports

Pakistan: Sony

Palestine (Gaza Strip & West Bank): beIN Sports

Panama: SKY México

Papua New Guinea: Digicel

Paraguay: Tigo Paraguay/Direct TV

Peru: Direct TV

Poland: TVP

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

Puerto Rico: ESPN/Univision

Qatar: beIN Sports

Réunion: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/M6

Romania: ProTV

Russia: Channel One/Match TV/RTR

Rwanda: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Saba: ESPN/Direct TV/NOS

San Marino: RAI/Sky Italia

São Tomé and Príncipe: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports

Senegal: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Serbia: Nova S/Sportklub

Seychelles: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Sierra Leone: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Slovenia: Sport TV/Sportklub

Solomon Islands: Digicel

Somalia: beIN Sports/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

South Africa: SuperSport/

South Sudan: beIN Sports/Star Times/SuperSport

Spain: Mediaset Spain

Sri Lanka: Sony

St Barts: ESPN/Direct TV/M6/TF1

St Christopher: ESPN

St Eustatius: ESPN/Direct TV/NOS

St Helena & Ascension: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

St Kitts: ESPN

St Lucia: ESPN

St Martin: ESPN/Direct TV/NOS/M6/TF1

St Pierre and Miquelon: ESPN/Direct TV/M6/TF1

St Vincent & the Grenadines: ESPN

Sub-Saharan Africa: Star Times

Sudan: beIN Sports/Star Times/SuperSport

Suriname: ESPN/Direct TV/Canal+ Afrique

Swaziland: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Sweden: SVT/TV4

Switzerland: SRG

Syria: beIN Sports

Tahiti: Digicel

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Eleven Sports

Tajikistan: Saran

Tanzania: Azam Media Ltd/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Timor Leste: ETO

Togo: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Tokelau: Digicel

Tonga: Digicel

Tortola: ESPN

Trinidad & Tobago: ESPN

Tunisia: beIN Sports

Turkey: TRT

Turkmenistan: Saran

Turks & Caicos Islands: ESPN

Tuvalu: Digicel

Uganda: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Ukraine: Media Group Ukraine

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports

United Kingdom: BBC/ITV

United States of America: ESPN/Univision

Uruguay: Direct TV

US Virgin Islands: ESPN/Univision

Uzbekistan: Saran

Vanuatu: Digicel

Vatican City: RAI/Sky Italia

Venezuela: Direct TV

Vietnam: VTV Vietnam

Wallis & Futuna: M6/TF1

Western Sahara: beIN Sports

Yemen: beIN Sports

Zambia: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

Zimbabwe: ZBC/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique