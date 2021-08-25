India was on the verge of winning the series opener against England and rain played spoilsport as the final day of the play was washed off. The Virat Kohli's men fought with the same vigour in the second test. The visitors managed to defeat the home side on the final session of the day.

After a good break, India is now locking horns with England in the third test which will be played at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors are brimming with confidence after taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match test series. It has a great chance of creating history as the Indian team had never won two matches in a series in England.

The Virat Kohli's team has the required talent to beat England in its own den. The hosts have failed to put in a courageous effort although they had a chance to save the test match on the last day of the second Test at the Lord's.

For India, the middle order has been a headache. Especially, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwara Pujara are due for big scores. Whereas England's major worry in the series, so far, has been the batsmen failing to live up to the expectations.

Only captain, Joe Root's performance has saved the team from humiliating defeats in both the tests.

Weather Report

The weather had played a role In the first two matches and one cannot rule out the possibility of rain having an impact on the outcome of the third match. However, it will be partly cloudy with less chance of showers, as per UK's Met Office website.

Teams

England's Possible 11: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton/Saqib Mahmood, and James Anderson.

India's Possible 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari/Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Where to Watch The Match Live Online?

The match will be aired on SonyLiv in India and it will be live-streamed on its app. However, the mobile users, who have Jio connections, can watch the match for free on Jio TV App for free.

In England, it will be broadcast and streamed live on Sky Sports. Whereas cricket fans in Australia, netizens can watch online on Kayo app, SuperSport in Africa, Switch TV in UAE, Willow TV in US and Canada, Spark Sport in New Zealand.

Match Timings: 10.30 am in the UK, 3.00 pm (IST), 5.30 pm in Singapore and 5.30 am (ET).