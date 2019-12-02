A viral video of a man masturbating in his car outside a school has sparked a massive moment in Tunisia that has seen hundreds of women take to streets to protest against widespread sexual abuse and harassment in the country.

In October, a 19-year-old schoolgirl posted the video of a newly-elected Tunisian MP. The girl had alleged that the man used to harass her. The video showed Tunisian politician Zouheir Makhlouf, a member of the Qalb Tounes party allegedly masturbating in front of a school.

After the video went viral, a public prosecutor in Nabeul launched a criminal investigation against Zouheir Makhlouf. However, since he is an elected member of the new parliament, the politician enjoys immunity.

The incident has now sparked a #MeToo movement in Tunisia, where scores of women are boldly joining the cause and sharing their stories. Last month, hundreds of women carrying placards and some wearing T-shirts that read "EnaZeda" which in Tunisian Arabic means "MeToo" marched to the Parliament to voice their protest against laws that lack teeth.

Aswat Nisaa, a non-government organization meaning "Women's Voices", which is a Feminist Tunisian organization advocating for gender-sensitive public policies launched a closed group on Facebook called EnaZeda.

"The EnaZeda movement is simply the culmination of a struggle that has been going on for years," Najma Kousri, a moderator of the EnaZeda page told Egyptian Streets.

"The testimonials aim to give more visibility to women victims of sexual harassment, but we also aim to make authorities more aware of the extent of violence suffered by women in everyday life. They are called to effectively enforce Law 58 on Violence Against Women so that it does not just remain as ink on paper, but put a stop to the impunity of sexual predators," she added.

The page has over 40,000 members and the number has been increasing every. The platform has given voices to many women who are openly speaking up against the existing issue of pedophilia and incest that is rampant in the country.