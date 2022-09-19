Emotional Prince Harry Seen Standing Still in Morning Suit as He Is 'Not Allowed to Salute Queen's Coffin' at Her Funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry came together for the fourth time in a week on Monday as they walked side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it was carried into Westminster's Abbey by the military bearer for the state funeral. However, Prince Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew stood still, while the other members of the Royal Family saluted the Queen's coffin.

Harry and Andrew stood still and were not allowed to salute the Queen's coffin when it was taken into the Abbey because they were not allowed to wear military uniforms as they are no longer working royals. The scene looked emotional as Harry stood still in the middle of other royals who saluted the coffin.

Emotional Moment

Many of Prince Harry's fans have been left fuming after noticing that he was unable to salute the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it was taken into Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry was not allowed to salute the coffin because he is no longer a working royal. However, other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture.

It follows the decision last Wednesday to forbid Harry and Andrew from saluting during the funeral procession to Westminster Hall. For the same reason, Andrew did not salute either at the vigil last Monday in Edinburgh.

Harry was allowed to wear his military uniform for the Queen's vigil on Sunday but on Monday he was once again seen in his morning suit at the funeral. Given that he is no longer permitted to wear his uniform, the 38-year-old was spotted bowing his head to the casket outside the Abbey while dressed in a morning suit.

Military garb is frequently worn by working royals at appropriate occasions, such as funerals and Trooping the Colour.

Prince Harry served in the Army for 10 years, but in 2020, after he and his wife Meghan Markle announced they were resigning as senior working royals and moving abroad, he lost his honorary military titles.

The only other royal who is prohibited from donning a military uniform for the ceremonial events and funeral is his uncle, the Duke of York, who was forced to stand down from public life in 2019 due to the Jeffrey Epstein affair.

Harry No Longer Close to Royals

Following the Queen's death at Balmoral 11 days ago, it was decided to forbid Harry and Andrew from donning military uniforms at the majority of engagements. This serves as a reminder of how little participation both now have in the Royal Family.

The decision to ban Harry from saluting the Queen's coffin at her funeral It comes after an extraordinary row over the decision to remove the Queen's initials from Prince Harry's military uniform, which exposed the extent of his rift with the Royal Family.

When the prince received his ceremonial Blues and Royals uniform from Buckingham Palace without the recognizable EIIR cipher on the shoulder, he reportedly felt "devastated."

Along with the Queen's other seven grandchildren, he donned the uniform during the vigil held over her casket on Saturday night. Harry reportedly thought of donning a morning suit as they were leaving to avoid the "embarrassment" because of his desperation.

However, it is believed that the cipher was removed solely because Harry is no longer an aide-de-camp (ADC) to the Queen after giving up royal responsibilities and turning in his military postings. It is clear that no personal slight was intended.

The Prince of Wales and other members of the Royal Family with military rank are all given the title of Personal Aide-de-Camp.

However, things didn't go down well with many of Harry's fans who took to Twitter to express their fury over the decision, with one user writing: "What is this... Prince Harry actually served 2 tours in Afghanistan but can't salute his grandmother or wear a military uniform."

"Prince Harry actually served his country at war but has been told he's not allowed to wear his uniform or salute? Absolute madness," wrote another user.

"Prince Harry not being allowed to wear his military uniform or salute the Queen tells you everything you need to know about Charles," wrote yet another user.