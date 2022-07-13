Emmy Awards 2022: How to Watch, Date, Time, Venue, Nomination List, and More

Emmy Awards 2022 will begin with a live broadcast on Monday, September 12, at 8 pm EDT at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The annual award show will take place a week after the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2022, which will be held as a two-day event on September 3 and 4.

The nominees for the 74th annual award ceremony were announced on Tuesday, June 12, via a live broadcast. Emmy Award-winning actor JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Melissa Fumero announced the nominees. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma joined them at the event.

Succession topped the nomination list with 25 nods, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 nominations each. Hacks and Only Murders in the Building received 17 nominations each, and Euphoria got 16 nods. Meanwhile, K-drama Squid Game set a record by becoming the first non-English language series nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series award.

"Television continues to keep the world entertained, informed, and connected. With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season. As we prepare for the entertainment industry's biggest night, we are thrilled to honor the innovators, creators, performers, and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television", Scherma said.

How to Watch

The 74th annual award ceremony will start with a live broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, on Monday, September 12, from 8 pm EDT or 5 pm PDT. NBC will telecast the event live, and Peacock will stream the ceremony live for the first time.

Emmy Awards 2022 Nomination List:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman for Ozark

Brian Cox for Succession

Lee Jung Jae for Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul

Adam Scott for Severance

Jeremy Strong for Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Laura Linney for Ozark

Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh for Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show

Zendaya for Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover for Atlanta

Bill Hader for Barry

Nicholas Hoult for The Great

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning for The Great

Issa Rae for Insecure

Jean Smart for Hacks

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth for The Staircase

Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac for Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton for Dopesick

Himesh Patel for Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan for Pam and Tommy

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette for The Staircase

Julia Garner for Inventing Anna

Lily James for Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulson for Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley for Maid

Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Television Movie

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette for Severance

Julia Garner for Ozark

Jung Ho Yeon for Squid Game

Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron for Succession

Sarah Snook for Succession

Sydney Sweeney for Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun for Succession

Billy Crudup for The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin for Succession

Park Hae Soo for Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen for Succession

John Turturro for Severance

Christopher Walken for Severance

Oh Yeong-su for Squid Game

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles for Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple for Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan for Barry

Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh for Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed for Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler ("Barry

Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton for The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario for The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever for Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell for The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney for The White Lotus

Mare Winningham for Dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus

Jake Lacy for The White Lotus

Will Poulter for Dopesick

Seth Rogen for Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard for Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg for Dopesick

Steve Zahn for The White Lotus

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis for Succession

Marcia Gay Harden for The Morning Show

Martha Kelly for Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan for Succession

Harriet Walter for Succession

Lee You-mi for Squid Game

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody for Succession

James Cromwell for Succession

Colman Domingo for Euphoria

Arian Moayed for Succession

Tom Pelphrey for Ozark

Alexander SkarsgÃ¥rd for Succession

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams for Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris for Hacks

Jane Lynch for Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf for Hacks

Kaitlin Olson for Hacks

Harriet Walter for Ted Lasso

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael for Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader for Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance for Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane for Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald for Hacks

Sam Richardson for Ted Lasso

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back! (CBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

VICE

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman for Making It

Nicole Byer for Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary for Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi for Top Chef

RuPaul for RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane â€¢ When These Walls Come Tumbling Down â€¢ Netflix â€¢ A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bob's Burgers â€¢ Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner â€¢ FOX â€¢ 20th Television

Rick and Morty â€¢ Mort Dinner Rick Andre â€¢ Adult Swim â€¢ Rick and Morty LLC

The Simpsons â€¢ Pixelated and Afraid â€¢ FOX â€¢ A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

What If...? â€¢ What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands? â€¢ Disney+ â€¢ Marvel Studios

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical" â€¢ John and Sun-Hee â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures Love

Death + Robots â€¢ Jibaro â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Blur Studio for Netflix

Robot Chicken â€¢ Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U â€¢ Adult Swim â€¢ A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street

Star Wars: Visions â€¢ The Duel â€¢ Disney+ â€¢ Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

When Billie Met Lisa â€¢ Disney+ â€¢ A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Flight Attendant â€¢ Seeing Double â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Nina Ruscio, Production Designer Josh Lusby, Art Director Mari Lappalainen, Art Director Matt Callahan, Set Decorator

Ozark â€¢ The Beginning Of The End â€¢ Let The Great World Spin â€¢ Sanctified â€¢ Netflix â€¢ MRC for Netflix David Bomba, Production Designer Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Severance â€¢ Good News About Hell â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Endeavor ContePnatg/e 1Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Severance â€¢ Good News About Hell â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer Nick Francone, Production Designer Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator

Squid Game â€¢ Gganbu â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Siren Pictures for Netflix Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator

Succession â€¢ Too Much Birthday â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer Marci Mudd, Art Director George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator

The White Lotus â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Laura Fox, Production Designer Charles Varga, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Gilded Age â€¢ Never The New â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator

The Great â€¢ Wedding â€¢ Hulu â€¢ Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director Monica Alberte, Set Decorator

Loki â€¢ Glorious Purpose â€¢ Disney+ â€¢ Marvel Studios Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel â€¢ Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest â€¢ How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Amazon Studios Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Stranger Things â€¢ Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director Jess Royal, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola â€¢ Bowango â€¢ CBS â€¢ Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Emily In Paris â€¢ The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover â€¢ SPceangets2& Sensibility â€¢ French Revolution â€¢ Netflix â€¢ MTV Emily In Paris â€¢ The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover â€¢ Scents & Sensibility â€¢ French Revolution â€¢ Netflix â€¢ MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix Anne Seibel, Production Designer BeniÃ´t TÃ©telin, Art Director Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks â€¢ Trust The Process â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building â€¢ True Crime â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! â€¢ Schmigadoon! â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso â€¢ Beard After Hours â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director

United States Of Al â€¢ Kiss/Maach â€¢ Divorce/Talaq â€¢ Sock/Jeraab â€¢ CBS â€¢ Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show â€¢ Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media Cindy Chao, Production Designer Michele Yu, Production Designer Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert â€¢ Colbert's "Lord Of The Rings" Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie History â€¢ CBS â€¢ CBS Studios Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer Larry Hartman, Production Designer Brendan Hurley, Art Director Riley Mellon, Art Director

Queer Eye â€¢ Angel Gets Her Wings â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Thomas Rouse, Production Designer Josh Smith, Art Director

RuPaul's Drag Race â€¢ Catwalk â€¢ VH1 â€¢ World of Wonder Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director

Saturday Night Live â€¢ Host: Kim Kardashian â€¢ NBC â€¢ SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Eugene Lee, Production Designer Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards â€¢ CBS â€¢ Fulwell 73 UK Limited Julio Himede, Production Designer Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes â€¢ ABC â€¢ Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D'Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street Stephan Olson, Production Designer Raf Lydon, Art Director Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator

The Oscars â€¢ ABC â€¢ Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences David Korins, Production Designer Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent â€¢ NBC â€¢ Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art Director

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Fenty Films & Endeavor Content Willo Perron, Production Designer Steve Morden, Art Director Marc Manabat, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary â€¢ ABC â€¢ Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Wendy O'Brien, CSA, Casting by

Barry â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO Allison Jones, Casting by Ben Harris, Casting by

Hacks â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by T

Ted Lasso â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Euphoria â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by

Ozark â€¢ Netflix â€¢ MRC for Netflix Page 4 Ozark â€¢ Netflix â€¢ MRC for Netflix Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Severance â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting

Stranger Things â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Carmen Cuba, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Yellowjackets â€¢ Showtime â€¢ SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by Libby Goldstein, Casting by Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting

The Dropout â€¢ Hulu â€¢ Searchlight Television, 20th Television Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by

Inventing Anna â€¢ Netflix â€¢ A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by Juliette MÃ©nager, Location Casting Simone BÃ¤r, CSA, Location Casting Alexandra Montag, Location Casting

Pam & Tommy â€¢ Hulu â€¢ Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Amazon Studios Lynne Spillman, Casting by Blair Kim, Casting by Jazzy Collins, Casting by

Love On The Spectrum U.S. â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Northern Pictures for Netflix Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by Page 5

Queer Eye â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Danielle Gervais, Casting by Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by Natalie Pino, Casting by Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting Quinn Fegan, Location Casting

RuPaul's Drag Race â€¢ VH1 â€¢ World of Wonder Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Top Chef â€¢ Bravo â€¢ Magical Elves Samantha Hanks, Casting by Ron Mare, Casting by

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Annie Live! â€¢ Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC â€¢ NBC â€¢ Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars â€¢ Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy â€¢ ABC â€¢ BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Daniella Karagach, Choreographer

The Oscars â€¢ Routine: Be Alive â€¢ ABC â€¢ Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Fatima Robinson, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 â€¢ Routine: Opening â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Fenty Films & Endeavor Content Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Step Into... The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough â€¢ Routine: Moulin Rouge "Roxanne" â€¢ ABC â€¢ Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer Derek Hough, Choreographer

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Euphoria â€¢ Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Ryan Heffington, Choreographer

Goliath â€¢ Routine: The Pain Killer â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Amazon Studios Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer

The Porter â€¢ Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy's Featured Performance/Songbird â€¢ BET+ â€¢ Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media Christian Vincent, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! â€¢ Routines: Corn Puddin' / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas â€¢ Routines: It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us â€¢ The Roku Channel â€¢ Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company Mandy Moore, Choreographer Jillian Meyers, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

B Positive â€¢ Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep â€¢ CBS â€¢ Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners â€¢ The Wedding Of Dan And Louise â€¢ ABC â€¢ Werner Entertainment Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father â€¢ Pilot â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta â€¢ Three Slaps â€¢ FX â€¢ FX Productions Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Barry â€¢ starting now â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Carl Herse, Director of Photography

grown-ish â€¢ Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See â€¢ Freeform â€¢ ABC Signature Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks â€¢ The Click â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Insecure â€¢ Reunited, Okay?! â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography

Russian Doll â€¢ Nowhen â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria â€¢ The Theater And Its Double â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Marcell RÃ©v, HCA, Director of Photography

Loki â€¢ Lamentis â€¢ Disney+ â€¢ Marvel Studios Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel â€¢ How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Amazon Studios M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark â€¢ A Hard Way To Go â€¢ Netflix â€¢ MRC for Netflix Eric Koretz, Director of Photography

Squid Game â€¢ Stick To The Team â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Siren Pictures for Netflix Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty â€¢ Pieces Of A Man â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick â€¢ Breakthrough Pain â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography 1883 â€¢

1883 â€¢ Paramount+ â€¢ Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios 1883 â€¢

1883 â€¢ Paramount+ â€¢ Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography 1883 â€¢ Lightning Yellow Hair â€¢ Paramount+ â€¢ Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography

Gaslit â€¢ Will â€¢ STARZ â€¢ UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography

Moon Knight â€¢ Asylum â€¢ Disney+ â€¢ Marvel Studios Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography

Station Eleven â€¢ Wheel Of Fire â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries â€¢ Collab: Andy & Basquiat â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Abstract Submarine for Netflix Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography

McCartney 3, 2, 1 â€¢ These Things Bring You Together â€¢ Hulu â€¢ Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography

100 Foot Wave â€¢ Chapter IV â€“ Dancing With God â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic Mike Prickett, Director of Photography Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by

Our Great National Parks â€¢ Chilean Patagonia â€¢ Netflix â€¢ A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media Christiaan MuÃ±oz-Salas, Cinematography by Ignacio Walker, Cinematography by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy â€¢ Venice â€¢ CNN â€¢ CNN Original Series, RAW Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography

We Feed People â€¢ Disney+ â€¢ National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race â€¢ Series Body Of Work â€¢ CBS â€¢ WorldRace Productions, Inc. Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave D'Angelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera Jeff Philips, Camera

Deadliest Catch â€¢ Series Body Of Work â€¢ Discovery Channel â€¢ Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel David Reichert, Director of Photography Bryan Miller, Director of Photography Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Todd Stanley, Director of Photography Dave Arnold, Director of Photography Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography Shane Moore, Director of Photography Randy Lee, Director of Photography Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography Sam Henderson, Camera Carson Doyle, Camera Antonio Baca, Camera

Life Below Zero â€¢ Fire In The Sky â€¢ National Geographic â€¢ BBC Studios for National Geographic Danny Day, Director of Photography Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls â€¢ HBCYou Band â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Amazon Studios Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

RuPaul's Drag Race â€¢ Series Body Of Work â€¢ VH1 â€¢ World of Wonder Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera Jason Cooley, Camera Pauline Edwards, Camera Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Brett Smith, Camera Jeremiah Smith, Camera Justin Umphenour, Camera Jon Schneider, Camera

Survivor â€¢ Series Body Of Work â€¢ CBS â€¢ MGM Television Scott Duncan, Director of Photography Peter Wery, Director of Photography Russ Fill, Director of Photography Christopher Barker, Director of Photography Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography Josh Bartel, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Paulo Castillo, Camera Rodney Chauvin, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Glenn Louis Evans, Camera David J. Frederick, Camera Ben Gamble, Camera Kevin B. Garrison, Camera Nixon George, Camera Matthias Hoffmann, Camera Toby Hogan, Camera Efrain "Mofi" Laguna, Camera Jeff Phillips, Camera Louis Powell, Camera Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera Dirk Steyn, Camera John Tattersall, Camera Holly Tompson, Camera Paulo Velozo, Camera Ryan Hermosura, Camera Callum Andrews, Camera

Outstanding Commercial

Detectives â€“ Apple iPhone 13 Pro O Positive, Production Company Apple, Ad Agency

Everyone But Jon Hamm â€“ Apple TV+ Hungry Man Productions, Production Company Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

The Lost Class â€“ Change The Ref Hungry Man Productions, Production Company Leo Burnett Chicago, Ad Agency

Skate Nation Ghana â€“ Meta Love Song, Production Company Droga5, Ad Agency

Teenage Dream â€“ Sandy Hook Promise BBDO New York, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company

Walter The Cat â€“ Chevy Silverado Commonwealth//McCann, Ad Agency O Positive, Production Company

Outstanding Period Costumes

Angelyne â€¢ Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe â€¢ Peacock â€¢ UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter Danny Glicker, Costume Designer Jessica Fasman, Costume Supervisor Adam Giradet, Assistant Costume Designer

Bridgerton â€¢ Harmony â€¢ Netflix â€¢ A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia Sophie Canale, Costume Designer Dougie Hawkes, Assistant Costume Designer Sarah June Mills, Assistant Costume Designer Charlotte Armstrong, Assistant Costume Designer Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor Kevin Pratten-Stone, Costume Supervisor

The First Lady â€¢ Cracked Pot â€¢ Showtime â€¢ SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc. Signe Sejlund, Costume Designer Felicia Jarvis, Costume Designer Matthew Hemesath, Costume Designer Paula Truman, Costume Supervisor Stephen Oh, Costume Supervisor Jessica Trejos, Assistant Costume Designer

The Great â€¢ Five Days â€¢ Hulu â€¢ Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel â€¢ Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Amazon Studios Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer Moria Sine Clinton, Assistant Costume Designer Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor Dan Hicks, Costume Supervisor Mikita Thompson, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Book Of Boba Fett â€¢ Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land â€¢ Disney+ â€¢ Lucasfilm Ltd. Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer

Loki â€¢ Glorious Purpose â€¢ Disney+ â€¢ Marvel Studios Christine Wada, Costume Designer Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer

Moon Knight â€¢ Gods And Monsters â€¢ Disney+ â€¢ Marvel Studios Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer

Star Trek: Picard â€¢ Penance â€¢ Paramount+ â€¢ CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer

What We Do In The Shadows â€¢ The Wellness Center â€¢ FX â€¢ FX Productions Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

The Witcher â€¢ Family â€¢ Netflix â€¢ A Netflix Original Series Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish â€¢ That's What Friends Are For â€¢ ABC â€¢ ABC Signature Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor

Euphoria â€¢ Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor Angelina Vito, Assistant Costume Designer

Hacks â€¢ The Captain's Wife â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

Only Murders In The Building â€¢ Who Is Tim Kono? â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor

Pam & Tommy â€¢ Destroyer Of Worlds â€¢ Hulu â€¢ Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer

The White Lotus â€¢ Arrivals â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer Eileen Stroup, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta â€¢ New Jazz â€¢ FX â€¢ FX Productions Hiro Murai, Directed by

Barry â€¢ 710N â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Bill Hader, Directed by

Hacks â€¢ There Will Be Blood â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Lucia Aniello, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show â€¢ Baby Daddy Groundhog Day â€¢ BET+ â€¢ 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Only Murders In The Building â€¢ The Boy From 6B â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television Cherien Dabis, Directed by

Only Murders In The Building â€¢ True Crime â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television Jamie Babbit, Directed by

Ted Lasso â€¢ No Weddings And A Funeral â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television MJ Delaney, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Ozark â€¢ A Hard Way To Go â€¢ Netflix â€¢ MRC for Netflix Jason Bateman, Directed by

Severance â€¢ The We We Are â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Ben Stiller, Directed by

Squid Game â€¢ Red Light, Green Light â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Siren Pictures for Netflix Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by

Succession â€¢ All The Bells Say â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Mark Mylod, Directed by

Succession â€¢ The Disruption â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Cathy Yan, Directed by

Succession â€¢ Too Much Birthday â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Lorene Scafaria, Directed by

Yellowjackets â€¢ Pilot â€¢ Showtime â€¢ SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One Karyn Kusama, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick â€¢ The People vs. Purdue Pharma â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Danny Strong, Directed by

The Dropout â€¢ Green Juice â€¢ Hulu â€¢ Searchlight Television, 20th Television Michael Showalter, Directed by

The Dropout â€¢ Iron Sisters â€¢ Hulu â€¢ Searchlight Television, 20th Television Francesca Gregorini, Directed by

MAID â€¢ Sky Blue â€¢ Netflix â€¢ John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix John Wells, Directed by

Station Eleven â€¢ Wheel Of Fire â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog Hiro Murai, Directed by The White Lotus â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show â€¢ Save My Edges, I'm A Donor! â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media Bridget Stokes, Directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver â€¢ Union Busting â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television Paul Pennolino, Directed by Christopher Werner, Directed by

Late Night With Seth Meyers â€¢ Episode 1252 â€¢ NBC â€¢ Universal Television and Broadway Video Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert â€¢ Artistic Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper; Monologue: Ukraine & Russian War, January 6 Committee Evidence On Trump & Donald Jr.; Guest Beanie Feldstein â€¢ CBS â€¢ CBS Studios Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Saturday Night Live â€¢ Host: Billie Eilish â€¢ NBC â€¢ SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Don Roy King, Directed by Liz Patrick, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only â€¢ CBS â€¢ Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions Paul Dugdale, Directed by

Dave Chappelle: The Closer â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy Stan Lathan, Directed by

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Rotten Science Bo Burnham, Directed by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Irwin Entertainment for Netflix Norm Macdonald, Directed by Jeff Tomsic, Directed by

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent â€¢ NBC â€¢ Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries â€¢ Shadows: Andy & Jed â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Abstract Submarine for Netflix Andrew Rossi, Directed by

The Beatles: Get Back â€¢ Part 3: Days 17-22 â€¢ Disney+ â€¢ Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited Peter Jackson, Directed by

George Carlin's American Dream â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films Judd Apatow, Directed by Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by

Lucy And Desi â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs Amy Poehler, Directed by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy â€¢ Venice â€¢ CNN â€¢ CNN Original Series, RAW Ian Denyer, Directed by We Need To Talk About Cosby â€¢ Part 1 â€¢ Showtime â€¢ SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries W. Kamau Bell, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program Cheer

Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree â€¢ Netflix â€¢ One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix Greg Whiteley, Directed by

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls â€¢ Naked â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Amazon Studios Nneka Onuorah, Directed by

Queer Eye â€¢ Angel Gets Her Wings â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Aaron Krummel, Directed by

RuPaul's Drag Race â€¢ Moulin Ru: The Rusical â€¢ VH1 â€¢ World of Wonder Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef â€¢ Freedmen's Town â€¢ Bravo â€¢ Magical Elves Ari Boles, Directed by

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Euphoria â€¢ The Theater And Its Double â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Laura Zempel, Editor Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor Nikola Boyanov, Editor Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor

Severance â€¢ In Perpetuity â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Severance â€¢ The We We Are â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Squid Game â€¢ Gganbu â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Siren Pictures for Netflix Nam Na-young, Editor

Stranger Things â€¢ Chapter Four: Dear Billy â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor

Succession â€¢ All The Bells Say â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor Ellen Tam, Additional Editor

Succession â€¢ Chiantishire â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Jane Rizzo, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Barry â€¢ starting now â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Ali Greer, Editor

Hacks â€¢ There Will Be Blood â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Jessica Brunetto, Editor

Insecure â€¢ Choices, Okay?! â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building â€¢ Fan Fiction â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building â€¢ Open And Shut â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television Julie Monroe, Editor

Ted Lasso â€¢ No Weddings And A Funeral â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor

Ted Lasso â€¢ Rainbow â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Call Me Kat â€¢ Call Me By My Middle Name â€¢ FOX â€¢ That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment Pam Marshall, Editor

How I Met Your Father â€¢ Timing Is Everything â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick â€¢ Black Box Warning â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor

Dopesick â€¢ First Bottle â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor

Pam & Tommy â€¢ I Love You, Tommy â€¢ Hulu â€¢ Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor

Station Eleven â€¢ Unbroken Circle â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog David Eisenberg, Editor Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor Anthony McAfee, Editor Yoni Reiss, Editor

The White Lotus â€¢ Departures â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus â€¢ Mysterious Monkeys â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Heather Persons, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show â€¢ Save My Edges, I'm A Donor! â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor Bradinn French, Editor Taylor Joy Mason, Editor S. Robyn Wilson, Editor

Conan â€¢ Series Finale â€¢ TBS â€¢ Conaco LLC Robert James Ashe, Lead Editor Mike Api, Editor Christopher P. Heller, Editor Matthew Shaw, Editor

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah â€¢ Jordan Klepper Takes On "Wellness" Anti-Vaxxers + Fringewatching Rep. Lauren Boebert â€¢ Comedy Central â€¢ Central Productions, LLC Storm Choi, Editor Eric Davies, Editor Tom Favilla, Editor Lauren Beckett Jackson, Editor Nikolai Johnson, Editor Ryan Middleton, Editor Mark Paone, Editor Erin Shannon, Editor Catherine Trasborg, Editor Einar Westerlund, Editor

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films Simon Bryant, Editor Jim Clark, Editor James Collett, Editor Bill DeRonde, Editor Asaf Eisenberg, Editor Will Gilby, Editor Lior Linevitzâ€“Matthews, Editor Pablo Noe, Editor Tim Perniciaro, Editor Jacob Proctor, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver â€¢ The Confesstigators (segment) â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back â€¢ Part 3: Days 17-22 â€¢ Disney+ â€¢ Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited Jabez Olssen, Editor

George Carlin's American Dream â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films Joseph Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor

Lucy And Desi â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs Robert A. Martinez, Editor Dan Reed, Additional Editor Inaya Graciana Yusuf, Additional Editor

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy â€¢ Venice â€¢ CNN â€¢ CNN Original Series, RAW Hamit Shonpal, Editor

The Tinder Swindler â€¢ Netflix â€¢ A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG Julian Hart, Editor

We Need To Talk About Cosby â€¢ Part 1 â€¢ Showtime â€¢ SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries Meg Ramsay, Editor Jennifer Brooks, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls â€¢ Naked â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Amazon Studios Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor Hannah Carpenter, Editor Brian Murphy, Editor Jeanie Phillips, Editor

Queer Eye â€¢ Angel Gets Her Wings â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Nova Taylor, Lead Editor Sean Gill, Editor

RuPaul's Drag Race â€¢ Big Opening #1 â€¢ VH1 â€¢ World of Wonder Jamie Martin, Lead Editor Paul Cross, Editor Ryan Mallick, Editor Michael Roha, Editor

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars â€¢ Halftime Headliners â€¢ Paramount+ â€¢ World of Wonder Michael Lynn Deis, Lead Editor Mary DeChambres, ACE, Editor Katherine Griffin, Editor Laurel Mick Ostrander, Editor

Top Chef â€¢ Restaurant Wars â€¢ Bravo â€¢ Magical Elves Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor Ericka Concha, Editor Tim Daniel, Editor George Dybas, Editor Eric Lambert, Editor Anthony Rivard, Editor Jay Rogers, Editor Sarah Goff, Additional Editor Matt Reynolds, Additional Editor Clark Vogeler, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean â€¢ A Yacht In Kneed â€¢ Bravo â€¢ 51 Minds Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor Garrett Hohendorf, Lead Editor Bil Yoelin, Lead Editor Jonathan Anderson, Editor

Cheer â€¢ Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree â€¢ Netflix â€¢ One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix Daniel George McDonald, Supervising Editor Daniel J. Clark, Editor Zachary Fuhrer, Editor Stefanie MaridueÃ±a, Editor Dana Martell, Editor Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Editor Sharon Weaver, Editor David Zucker, Editor

Deadliest Catch â€¢ Five Souls On Board â€¢ Discovery Channel â€¢ Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor Alexandra Moore, ACE, Editor Adrian Orozco, Additional Editor Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Additional Editor Hugh Elliott, Additional Editor Chris Courtner, Additional Editor

Life Below Zero â€¢ Fire In The Sky â€¢ National Geographic â€¢ BBC Studios for National Geographic Michael Swingler, Editor Tony Diaz, Additional Editor Matt Edwards, Additional Editor Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor

Love On The Spectrum U.S. â€¢ Episode 1 â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Northern Pictures for Netflix Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor Simon Callow-Wright, Editor John Rosser, Editor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories â€¢ Game Over â€¢ FX â€¢ 20th Television Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist

black-ish â€¢ That's What Friends Are For â€¢ ABC â€¢ ABC Signature Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Hairstylist Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist Dominique Evans, Barber Lionel Brown, Hairstylist

Euphoria â€¢ The Theater And Its Double â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist

Hacks â€¢ The Captain's Wife â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist

Impeachment: American Crime Story â€¢ The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky â€¢ FX â€¢ 20th Television and FX Productions Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist Lauren Kress, Hairstylist Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist

Ted Lasso â€¢ No Weddings And A Funeral â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Nicky Austin, Hair Designer Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton â€¢ The Viscount Who Loved Me â€¢ Netflix â€¢ A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia Erika Okvist, Hair Designer Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist

The First Lady â€¢ See Saw â€¢ Showtime â€¢ SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc. Colleen LaBaff, Department Head Hairstylist Louisa Anthony, Department Head Hairstylist Lawrence Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Julie Kendrick, Personal Hairstylist Robert Wilson, Key Hairstylist Jamika Wilson, Personal Hairstylist Evelyn Roach, Additional Hairstylist Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Personal Hairstylist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel â€¢ How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? â€¢ Prime Video â€¢ Amazon Studios Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist Barbara Dally, Key Hairstylist Daniel Koye, Hairstylist

Pam & Tommy â€¢ Jane Fonda â€¢ Hulu â€¢ Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist George Guzman, Hairstylist Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist

Stranger Things â€¢ Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab â€¢ Netflix â€¢ Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist Katrina Suhre, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Brynn Berg, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Dena Gibson, Key Hairstylist Jamie Freeman, Barber Tariq Furgerson, Personal Hairstylist Chase Heard, Key Hairstylist Charles Grico, Hairstylist

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America's Got Talent â€¢ Finale Results â€¢ NBC â€¢ Fremantle and Syco Entertainment Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Michael Berger, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director

American Song Contest â€¢ Semi-Final #1 â€¢ NBC â€¢ Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio, American Song Contest Inc. Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer William Gossett, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Rob Koenig, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director Darien Koop, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Dancing With The Stars â€¢ Finale â€¢ ABC â€¢ BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer Joe Holdman, Lighting Director Nate Files, Lighting Director Matt McAdam, Lighting Director

The Masked Singer â€¢ Group A Semi-Final â€¢ FOX â€¢ FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media Simon Miles, Lighting Designer Cory Fournier, Lighting Director

The Voice â€¢ Live Finale â€¢ NBC â€¢ MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer Samuel Barker, Lighting Director Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Andrew Munie, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only â€¢ CBS â€¢ Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Annie Live! â€¢ NBC â€¢ Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer Pete Radice, Lighting Director Ben Green, Lighting Director Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director Robert Styles, Lighting Director

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards â€¢ CBS â€¢ Fulwell 73 UK Limited Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Andy O'Reilly, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga â€¢ CBS â€¢ Alex Coletti Productions Leroy Bennett, Lighting Designer Jason Baeri, Lighting Director

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! â€¢ CBS â€¢ White Cherry Entertainment Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director Richard Beck, Lighting Director Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy â€¢ Hulu â€¢ UCP and 20th Television Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor Rob Slychuk, Animator Nader Husseini, Animator Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer

Cowboy Bebop â€¢ Netflix â€¢ A Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios Karin Fong, Creative Director Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator James Gardner, Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator Kathy Liang, Designer Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Foundation â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Skydance Television for Apple Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Zach Kilroy, Editor Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist James Gardner, Designer Brandon Savoy, Designer

Lisey's Story â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple Karin Fong, Director Osbert Parker, Director Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Animator Russ Gautier, Animator Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Only Murders In The Building â€¢ Hulu â€¢ 20th Television Lisa Bolan, Creative Director Tnaya Witmer, Designer Laura Perez, Designer James Hurlburt, Animator Evan Larimore, Animator Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator

Pachinko â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple Angus Wall, Creative Director Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer Ante Cheng, Cinematographer Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor Lucy Kim, Lead Animator

Severance â€¢ Apple TV+ â€¢ Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories â€¢ Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two â€¢ FX â€¢ 20th Television Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Gage Munster, Makeup Artist Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist

American Horror Story: Double Feature â€¢ Gaslight â€¢ FX â€¢ 20th Television Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist

Angelyne â€¢ The Tease â€¢ Peacock â€¢ UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist

Euphoria â€¢ The Theater And Its Double â€¢ HBO/HBO Max â€¢ HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Alex French, Makeup Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story â€¢ The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky â€¢ FX â€¢ 20th Television and FX Productions Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist

Ozark â€¢ A Hard Way To Go â€¢ Netflix â€¢ MRC for Netflix Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period And/