Emmy Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: Start Time, How to Watch, and Other Details

Emmy Awards 2021 will kickstart with a live broadcast from the L.A. Live's Event Deck instead of Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 pm EST. CBS will telecast the star-studded event, which will be attended by nearly 500 guests. This year, the ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, and Paramount Plus will stream it live online.
The 73rd annual award ceremony will be held on September 29, and here is how to watch it live online with and without cable from various parts of the world. Some of the celebrity attendees of the event are Misty Copeland, Awkwafina, Annaleigh Ashford, Michael Douglas, Taraji P. Henson, Ava DuVernay, Gayle King, Dolly Parton, LL Cool J, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Yara Shahidi, Ellen Pompeo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Rita Wilson.
How to Watch Emmy Awards 2021 for free?
The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 19. The ceremony will start at 8 pm KST, and it will be broadcast live on CBS. The live streaming of this annual event will be available on Paramount Plus.
There are numerous ways to watch this star-studded show for free. Though the streaming is only available for the subscribers of Paramount Plus, the platform provides a seven-day free trial. So, those who are interested in watching the program can sign up and watch it for free.
Where to watch the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards without cable?
Streaming platforms, including Hulu Plus Live Tv, YouTube Tv, and Fubu Tv, provide access to CBS to its subscribers. Through a one-month subscription program, new users from across the globe can watch the award show and enjoy numerous other programs on this platform.
The Nomination List of Emmy Awards 2021:
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Mandalorian
- Lovecraft Country
- Pose
- The Handmaid's Tale
- This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- RegÃ©-Jean Page for Bridgerton
- Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us
- Billy Porter for Pose
- Jonathan Majors for Lovecraft Country
- Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason
- Josh O'Connor for The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Emma Corrin for The Crown
- Olivia Colman for The Crown
- Uzo Aduba for In Treatment
- Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale
- Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft Country
- MJ Rodriguez for Pose
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Michael K. Williams for Lovecraft Country
- Bradley Whitford for The Handmaid's Tale
- Max Minghella for The Handmaid's Tale
- O-T Fagbenle for The Handmaid's Tale
- John Lithgow for Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies for The Crown
- Giancarlo Esposito for The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan for This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gillian Anderson for The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown
- Emerald Fennell for The Crown
- Ann Dowd for The Handmaid's Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski for The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley for The Handmaid's Tale
- Madeline Brewer for The Handmaid's Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis for Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Courtney B. Vance for Lovecraft Country
- Charles Dance for The Crown
- Don Cheadle for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Timothy Olyphant for The Mandalorian
- Carl Weathers for The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Alexis Bledel for The Handmaid's Tale
- Mckenna Grace for The Handmaid's Tale
- Claire Foy for The Crown
- Phylicia Rashad for This Is Us
- Sophie Okonedo for Ratched
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Pen15
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- Ted Lasso
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
- Anthony Anderson for Black-ish
- Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy for Shameless
- Kenan Thompson for Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Aidy Bryant for Shrill
- Jean Smart for Hacks
- Allison Janney for Mom
- Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant
- Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live
- Kenan Thompson for Saturday Night Live
- Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt for Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed for Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift for Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser for The Kominsky Method
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins for Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong for Saturday Night Live
- Aidy Bryant for Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez for The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
- Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple for Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alec Baldwin for Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chappelle for Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Kaluuya for Saturday Night Live
- Dan Levy for Saturday Night Live
- Morgan Freeman for The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Maya Rudolph for Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig for Saturday Night Live
- Issa Rae for A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Jane Adams for Hacks
- Bernadette Peters for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Yvette Nicole Brown for A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Limited Series
- Mare of Easttown
- I May Destroy You
- WandaVision
- The Queen's Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Paul Bettany for WandaVision
- Hugh Grant for The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor for Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr. for Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown
- Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You
- Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit
- Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision
- Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jean Smart for Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson for Mare of Easttown
- Kathryn Hahn for WandaVision
- Phillipa Soo for Hamilton
- Renee Elise Goldsberry for Hamilton
- Moses Ingram for The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Daveed Diggs for Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff for Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos for Hamilton
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster for The Queen's Gambit
- Evan Peters for Mare of Easttown
- Paapa Essiedu for I May Destroy You
Outstanding Television Movie
- Uncle Frank
- Sylvie's Love
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Conan
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
- RuPaul for RuPaul's Drag Race
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye
- Nicole Byer for Nailed It!
- Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons for Top Chef
- Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary for Shark Tank