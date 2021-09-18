Emmy Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: Start Time, How to Watch, and Other Details

Emmy Awards 2021 will kickstart with a live broadcast from the L.A. Live's Event Deck instead of Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 pm EST. CBS will telecast the star-studded event, which will be attended by nearly 500 guests. This year, the ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, and Paramount Plus will stream it live online.

The 73rd annual award ceremony will be held on September 29, and here is how to watch it live online with and without cable from various parts of the world. Some of the celebrity attendees of the event are Misty Copeland, Awkwafina, Annaleigh Ashford, Michael Douglas, Taraji P. Henson, Ava DuVernay, Gayle King, Dolly Parton, LL Cool J, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Yara Shahidi, Ellen Pompeo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Rita Wilson.

How to Watch Emmy Awards 2021 for free?

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 19. The ceremony will start at 8 pm KST, and it will be broadcast live on CBS. The live streaming of this annual event will be available on Paramount Plus.

There are numerous ways to watch this star-studded show for free. Though the streaming is only available for the subscribers of Paramount Plus, the platform provides a seven-day free trial. So, those who are interested in watching the program can sign up and watch it for free.

Where to watch the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards without cable?

Streaming platforms, including Hulu Plus Live Tv, YouTube Tv, and Fubu Tv, provide access to CBS to its subscribers. Through a one-month subscription program, new users from across the globe can watch the award show and enjoy numerous other programs on this platform.

The Nomination List of Emmy Awards 2021:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

RegÃ©-Jean Page for Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us

Billy Porter for Pose

Jonathan Majors for Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason

Josh O'Connor for The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin for The Crown

Olivia Colman for The Crown

Uzo Aduba for In Treatment

Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale

Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft Country

MJ Rodriguez for Pose

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams for Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford for The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella for The Handmaid's Tale

O-T Fagbenle for The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow for Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies for The Crown

Giancarlo Esposito for The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan for This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson for The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown

Emerald Fennell for The Crown

Ann Dowd for The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski for The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley for The Handmaid's Tale

Madeline Brewer for The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis for Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance for Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance for The Crown

Don Cheadle for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant for The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers for The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel for The Handmaid's Tale

Mckenna Grace for The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy for The Crown

Phylicia Rashad for This Is Us

Sophie Okonedo for Ratched

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson for Black-ish

Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy for Shameless

Kenan Thompson for Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant for Shrill

Jean Smart for Hacks

Allison Janney for Mom

Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson for Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt for Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed for Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift for Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser for The Kominsky Method

Carl Clemons-Hopkins for Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong for Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant for Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez for The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

Juno Temple for Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin for Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle for Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya for Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy for Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman for The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph for Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig for Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae for A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams for Hacks

Bernadette Peters for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Yvette Nicole Brown for A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

WandaVision

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany for WandaVision

Hugh Grant for The Undoing

Ewan McGregor for Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. for Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You

Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart for Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson for Mare of Easttown

Kathryn Hahn for WandaVision

Phillipa Soo for Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry for Hamilton

Moses Ingram for The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs for Hamilton

Jonathan Groff for Hamilton

Anthony Ramos for Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster for The Queen's Gambit

Evan Peters for Mare of Easttown

Paapa Essiedu for I May Destroy You

Outstanding Television Movie

Uncle Frank

Sylvie's Love

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program