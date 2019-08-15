Emma Watson is facing some flack from fans for her American accent in the latest "Little Women" trailer.

Reportedly, the "Beauty and the Beast" actress stars as one of the fearless and bold March sisters in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel, which is set for release in December. However, fans don't seem to be pleased with her accent in the trailer. We have to say that the trailer barely has two spoken lines from Emma's character, so maybe fans shouldn't be jumping the gun.

Emma is no stranger to playing American characters, having done so before in "Perks of being a wallflower" and "Bling Ring." Some fans took to social media to voice their displeasure, with some saying that the actress was terrorizing another book adaptation with her accent while another chimed in that her accent was locked up in Azkaban. Emma Watson looks good in the trailer.

Director Greta told Entertainment Weekly: "We wanted [the trailer] to feel like the movie feels, which is both classical and fresh,

"We wanted it to feel light on its feet. And even though it does take place in the 19th century, we in no way wanted it to feel like it was something that was past. We wanted it to feel like it was present right now."

The March sisters are pre-dominantly being played by British actors and none of their accents are being criticized. Greta Gerwig seems to have done a very good job with her adaptation of the classic. We hope that it lives up to or maybe even surpasses the standards set by previous adaptations.