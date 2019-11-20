Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski raised the temperatures to a whole new level with her hotness, as she shared a picture sporting a leopard print swimsuit and matching hat and is seen chilling by the pool.

She captioned the image as, ''Leopard dreams @inamoratawoman.'' Her followers went awestruck and received thousands of praiseworthy comments which read, ''YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL'', while the other commented, "Very nice, Emily." The majority of the comments were ''Wow!''

She looks nothing less than a diva, right? Also, this isn't the first time Emily posted swimwear pictures on her Instagram handle. She's been posting them since day one of her social media debut. Nonetheless, each picture looks better than the other and of course, we're not complaining and hope to see more and more of Emily sizzling like a goddess in a swimsuit.

Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She's In A 'Relationship'

During a recent interview with Ashley Graham, Emily confirmed she's in a relationship and the person is none other than herself and stated that she's in a relationship ''to being sexy''.

She said jokingly, "I think that I have a really complicated relationship to being sexy. I think that I have definitely found incredible power in it, just for myself. Like being empowered for myself. I'm not talking about power in like how much money I made or my career. I mean, like, in feeling good and powerful in my body. I've definitely been able to do that. I also think there's another side of me that's like every woman, where it's like I'm so much more than just that."

On A Personal Note

Apart from modeling and chilling by the pool in a swimwear, Emily Ratajkowski also designed a suit for herself and labeled it 'NSFW'. For the uninitiated, NSFW means 'Not safe for work' and looking at how amazing and sexy the design is, we totally agree with her. She runs the fashion line Inamorata, has designed many such suits and showcased them on Instagram. The motto of the company is 'Look chic, be hot.'