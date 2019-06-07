Emily Ratajkowski can make any era look good. The gorgeous model brought back the 1970s in a sizzling new Instagram photo-shoot plugging her line Inamorata Swim. The 27-year-old model looked sensuous in a series of brightly colored bathing suits while prancing around under bright lights.

The swimsuits were skimpy to say the least, but she rocked them. Emily accessorized the swimsuits with dangling hoops and big hairdos, reminiscent of the era. She showed off her figure and flaunted her assets as she modelled the designs from Inamorata.

Apparently, to up the throwback ante even more, Emily struck a few poses redolent of disco moves while blinding blue lights flashed behind her. Emily Ratajkowski also put her enviably toned derriere on display in a canary yellow thong one-piece as she posed in front of an arcade car game.

The Gone Girl actress recently bared it all on Instagram to protest the Alabama abortion ban. Emily is quite outspoken about her views, and she is not one to take things lying down. Recently her husband landed in some hot water when he was accused of wriggling out of paying rent on his apartment. Emily recently defended her producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and said: "He's an independent movie producer so people thinking he's rich is real nice but not based in fact. He was raised in the neighborhood he lives in now, both of his parents are artists who were priced out of their homes in downtown New York."

Emily knows that she is gorgeous and works it to her advantage. Emily, who has a penchant for showing off her figure on red carpets and social media, also told Marie Claire that her breasts are 'a key to my sexuality.' We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: