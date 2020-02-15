American model Emily Ratajkowski is making heads turn with her sultry pictures on social media. The diva has shared a sexy photo in which she is wearing a printed bikini swimsuit. The photo has garnered much attention and has managed to grab as many as 216K eyeballs on Instagram. The American diva who owns her own bikini line Inamorata has made a mark with her talent in the modelling industry. In the new Instagram photo, Emily shows off her incredible figure sending fans hearts racing.

The London born model who rose to fame after featuring in Robin Thicke's music video "Blurred Lines" is known for her insane sexiness. Her photos from her modelling photoshoots often go viral online. Emily has more than 25.4 million followers on Instagram. According to reports, Ratajkowski for her influencer-entrepreneurship recently featured on the 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

The diva is a huge hit on social media

When asked by a leading media organisation about her role as a model, actor, influencer and businesswoman, and why she chose to set up a company, the diva said, "The thing that people don't realize about being a model, an actor, and celebrity influencer, is that you see a ton of contracts. I became really good at doing deals".

The hot model also said that using social media has given her the opportunity to grow her business, as she could share details about launches, categories and promote the brand. Meanwhile, Emily knows how to keep her fans engaged with interesting content on her social media handles.

The diva recently shared a video that garnered above 4.4 millions of likes and views. Emily isn't shy showing off her sexy figure and she often wows fans with her sultry posts on the social media platform. Well, the diva is not only a model as you all know, she is super smart and full of talent.