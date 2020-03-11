American model, mogul and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who is famous for her swimwear line Inamorata on Tuesday night made an appearance on the talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers. The diva made a guest appearance on the late-night show, which also featured Cillian Murphy and David Simon. According to reports, the discussion episode of Emily along with the other celebs will be aired on NBC at 12:35 AM ET/PT. NBC shared the first look of the show featuring Emily before the broadcast on Tuesday night.

Moreover, Emily shared a photo of herself before heading to the talk show on her official Instagram account. The diva is seen wearing a gorgeous metallic mini dress in which she looked smoking hot. The photo garnered much praise from her Instagram fans with more than 377K views. Several liked the picture and flooded the comment section with messages admiring her look in the dress.

Emily is a hit among netizens

Other than this picture, Emily has been treating her fans with several hot and sexy photos from her day to day life events and activities. The American bombshell knows well how to endorse herself using social media platforms. She has a whopping 25.6 million fans following her on her official Instagram account. Fans love Emily's sizzling hot social media posts that often leaves them breathless.

The London-born model made her debut as an actor after she featured on the cover of the March 2012 issue of the erotic magazine treats in which she went nude. She was then asked to feature in two music videos Blurred Lines in 2013 by Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams's and Love Somebody by Maroon 5. Later, the diva went on to launch her own swimwear brand Inamorata, which is now one of the most popular brands across America.

Check out the hottest photos and videos of Emily Ratajkowski here: