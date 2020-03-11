Dasha Mart has once again taken over fans on the internet with a sizzling Instagram post. She has been a constant Instagram celebrity, engaging her fans with her daily activities on the social media platform. Dasha has shared a sizzling photo on Instagram, leaving her fans drooling. She has unbelievably mastered the full split stunt in her latest picture.

Dasha leaves her fans spellbound in her outfit during the stunt performance while she is snapped by someone close to her at the gym. In the steamy photo, Dasha is seen donning a blue gym outfit and flaunting her assets sending her followers' pulses racing. The photo grabbed 25.3 thousand likes and views on the photo-sharing platform within a short time.

Dasha hasn't acquired such a hot and toned body so easily. Her rigorous workout routine and diet have been helping her. Dasha also likes to do some Indian yogic poses to maintain her perfect figure. The Russian bombshell recently made heads turn with a barely-there bikini photo on her official Instagram account.

Fans took to their Instagram accounts to share their views and comments on the eye-popping photograph. The brunette had daringly gone nude on social media earlier. In one of her posts, Dasha painted her private parts to pose in front of the camera. She likes to experiment when it comes to her work.

More than 1.8 million people from all over the world follow Dasha on her official Instagram handle. Her sultry social media content not only makes people stop on her page but also hypnotize them to follow her on the social networking platform.