HBO's Game of Thrones received a massive backlash after the season eight aired in April this year. Show's star Emilia Clarke has opened up about the criticism and what she thinks about the show's ending. Emilia Clarke told The Daily Telegraph that the only thing that made her sad was for Game of Thrones creators, David Benioff and Dan Weiss. As per the actress, they "are my really good friends, and so it's for them that I feel heartbreak, because it's theirs."

In addition to this, she added that everyone is entitled to their opinion and at the end of the day, it is a piece of art and everyone has every right to dissect it. "And if you're sad that the show is done and you're sad because you enjoyed watching it, then that's sad. It sucks this wasn't the perfect ending that people were hoping for, but I truly believe we would never have made everyone happy."

This is not for the first time when Emilia Clarke has opened up about the backlash Game of Thrones season 8 received. During the Emmy Awards 2019, she called all the backlash, profoundly flattering. As per the acclaimed actress, "It was profoundly flattering is what it was because when someone cares that much that they're ready to make such a noise about how they believe the characters should have been finished and how the story should've gone, that's just enormously flattering."

Fans from around the world had large expectations with Game of Thrones season 8. The ending of season 7 made many to believe that the last and final season will finally uncover all the mysteries and will also reveal the real identity of Night King. In addition to this, fans were expecting to see Jon Snow turning into Azor Ahai. All these did not happen and fans were left wanting more.

Right after the series finale aired on HBO and other streaming services, fans started an online petition urging HBO to reshoot Game of Thrones season 8 with more talented writers. As we mentioned in the past, reshooting an entire season is practically not possible but it won't be wrong to say that HBO will consider the outrage and try to make Game of Thrones prequel series much better.