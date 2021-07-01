Elon Musk's 'Rapidly Reusable Rockets' Tweet Sends Crypto Fans Hunting for New Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk has literally taken the internet by storm ever since he started tweeting about cryptocurrencies. Musk's SpaceX successfully launched 88 satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit Wednesday (June 30) before landing back on Earth on the company's ambitious rideshare mission. And along with it came a mysterious tweet from the Tesla chief.

"Rapidly Reusable Rockets, R R R," Musk tweeted adding a pirate flag at the end of the Twitter post sending users into a frenzy as the "Rapidly Reusable Rockets," or "RRR" in his tweet also represents the trending $RRR, predicted to be a new cryptocurrency in the market. Many crypto fans have already started hunting the new crypto online.

The mysterious tweet comes weeks after a hacktivist group Anonymous warned the SpaceX owner for controlling the cryptocurrency market.

Is "Rapidly Reusable Rockets" a new cryptocurrency?

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the RRR in Musk's tweet certainly means something of financial value. It is highly probable that Rapidly Reusable Rockets, or RRR, might be a form of a new cryptocurrency.

Moreover, there's already a crypto "$RRR" which currently has a market cap of $9k and went on a rally soon after Musk's tweet went viral. Fans of Musk are passionate supporters, who are always ready to make the Tesla Chief trend on social media and because of the fantastic community in the crypto sector, the token $RRR is gaining momentum in the crypto market rapidly, according to a Reddit thread, that further elucidates, "Holders are rewarded with this token, so the earlier you get in, the better."

Among Musk's 57.6 million followers on Twitter, one fan tweeted, "Looking forward to Big Rapidly Reusable Rockets BRRR," while a second fan said, "Can't wait until you make A RRR-15 that can shoot a rocket faster than a speeding bullet."

"Oh snap he tweeted about $RRR !!! Low MC - just launched and mooning!" a third user wrote. "It's only natural for @elonmusk to be a fan of @PirateChain $ARRR. After all, he is a space pirate," another user claimed.

However, it is unclear if Musk is announcing the launch of a new cryptocurrency, referring to cryptos Pirate Chain (ARRR), Red Rock Resorts (RRR) or is he hinting at investing in the cryptocurrencies - "Rocket Fund", "Rocket Token", "Rocket Bunny"?

Musk's Tweets Sends Fans Crazy "To The Moon"