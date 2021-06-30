Who is Kataluna Enriquez? First Trans Woman Crowned Miss Nevada USA

Kataluna Enriquez, who was earlier crowned Miss Silver State USA, has made history by becoming the first transgender to be crowned Miss Nevada 2021. This is the first time ever a transgender woman has managed to accomplish this feat. While being crowned at the beauty pageant, Enriquez wore a beautiful rainbow-themed gown to honor and mark Pride Month.

"Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one. My community, you are always in my heart," Enriquez posted on her official Instagram handle adding, "My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride." Moreover, with this win, Enriquez advances to compete in the Miss USA pageant, which is set to take place at Paradise Cover Theater of River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma this November.

Enriquez took home the title and crown at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Earlier, Enriquez after winning the Miss Silver State USA said that her win was "a celebration of women and diversity" however, the climb to the top wasn't smooth. Previously, the new Miss Nevada was asked to prove her gender identity by pageant organizers during the competition.

"I was asked to provide documents that were invasive in my opinion physically asking me to get a letter from my doctor," the winner of Miss Nevada USA 2021 told Fox 5 Vegas further adding that the situation took her back to the time where she felt like she was not welcome.

Miss Nevada 2021 Areas Of Competition

The Miss Nevada USA 2021 featured 21 other contestants who competed in three areas of the beauty pageant - interview, swimsuit/activewear, and evening gown. Unlike other beauty pageants, there wasn't any talent portion and, according to the rules and regulations of Miss Nevada, the contestants were judged based on their character, confidence, and personality.

Who is Kataluna Enriquez?

Kataluna Enriquez, 27, is the first transgender woman as well as the first transgender woman of color to be crowned Miss Nevada USA. Enriquez is also a healthcare admin and an accomplished fashion designer with her own clothing line called "Kataluna Kouture." Her outfit in the Miss Nevada competition was designed by herself.

"Pageantry is so expensive and I wanted to compete and be able to grow and develop skills and create gowns for myself and other people," Enriquez was quoted by a leading Journal in Las Vegas.