Elon Musk's 'Flirty' DMs Exposed! Ashley St Clair Alleges She Gave Birth to His 13th Child"

Social media influencer Ashley St Clair has made shocking claims about her relationship with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. In an exclusive interview, the 26-year-old author described Musk as "funny" and "down to earth." She also alleged that Musk wanted to keep their baby a secret.

In a viral interview with the New York Post, St Clair detailed what she called a "feverish romance" with the 53-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO. She claimed their connection started online. "Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with interactions on X, and he slid into my DMs. I think it was a meme," she said.

The Unexpected Connection

St Clair revealed that she was not initially interested in Musk. However, she became intrigued after he acquired Twitter. "At one point, he asked, 'Are you ever in San Francisco or Austin?' I told him I visited Austin and Texas often for work," she said. At the time, she worked for a conservative satirical website.

After Musk reinstated The Babylon Bee on Twitter following an eight-month suspension, the outlet's CEO, Seth Dillon, reportedly arranged for St Clair to interview Musk at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco.

"After the interview, I got a text from him saying, 'Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?'" she said. The New York Post reported that the alleged romance escalated from there. Eventually, she became pregnant. She claimed she was instructed to keep the pregnancy secret, only informing a close circle of people.

The Hidden Pregnancy

St Clair alleged that Musk wanted to keep the pregnancy confidential. "I was told to keep it a secret forever. I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do, I couldn't do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody," she said. However, she did not provide proof that Musk is the father.

According to St Clair, Musk provided her with a luxurious apartment and strict security. However, she claimed there was no ongoing romantic relationship. She said she was lonely but stayed silent to protect her child.

Around the same time, her Instagram account went inactive for months. It resurfaced only when she posted a photo from President Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Musk's Alleged Request

"Texts viewed by The Post between St Clair and Jared Birchall, Musk's financial manager, suggest she agreed to leave Musk's name off the birth certificate. This was reportedly done for privacy and security reasons," the report stated.

St Clair claimed that tabloids began to suspect her pregnancy and threatened to expose the story. To take control of the narrative, she decided to go public.

She also claimed that she and her child have met some of Musk's 12 other children and spent time with his mother, Maye Musk. However, she has chosen not to reveal the baby's name.

Elon Musk has neither confirmed nor denied her claims.