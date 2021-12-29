Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Pregnant Again? Cryptic Post on Instagram Sparks Rumors

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes has sparked pregnancy rumors as she shared an animated picture of hers sporting a baby bump on Instagram on Tuesday. Grimes aka Claire Elise Boucher, 33, took the internet by storm with her latest Instagram post that has left fans speculating if the musician is pregnant for the second time with Elon Musk's baby or Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' child.

Grimes, the mother to SpaceX founder Musk's youngest child X Ã† A-Xii, parted ways with the billionaire in September 2021 after officially dating for three years. Musk and Grimes welcomed their baby in May 2020. Back then Musk confirmed that he and the Canadian singer are only living together as a 'semi-separated' couple because of their newborn 1-year-old son X Ã† A-Xii Musk.

While the Space X founder didn't reveal any other details of their break-up, he said, "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms." Earlier, rumors had it the Player of Games hitmaker was dating Noah Centineo, the model cum voice actor. The two were spotted packing a PDA at a restaurant in September this year.

Speaking of Grimes pregnancy, it is yet unclear whether she's pregnant. Her latest animated photo post looked like a video game advertisement and had no caption. However, the singer-songwriter did tag the designer in the post shared with her 2 million Instagram followers.

While fans kept trolling Grimes, the musician, so far, hasn't commented on the pregnancy rumors. Moreover, her latest pregnancy post is similar to the one she teased when she was pregnant with Musk's baby X Ã† A-Xii. Musk has also not commented on Grimes' latest photo sparking pregnancy speculations.

Social Media Reacts to Grimes' Cryptic Pregnancy Post

Seeing the cryptic pregnancy post on Instagram, many flocked to Twitter to discuss Grimes' private life. One user tweeted, "Me: I hate celeb gossip why would I care about these people's lives also me: IS GRIMES PREGNANT AGAIN OR IS SHE FUC*IN NOT." Another tweeted, "Why did no one tell me grimes was pregnant again", while another commented on Grimes' cryptic photo, "Is grimes pregnant again?? wtf is that Insta post I'm scared."

Some even claimed Grimes is having Jeff Bezos' baby. "When can we expect baby wingding? I'm so excited!!" one wrote while another tweeted, "Grimes having Jeff Bezos' baby."