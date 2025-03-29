Elon Musk's AI Chatbot Grok Tops Android Charts, Surpasses TikTok and ChatGPT

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced that Grok, an AI chatbot developed by his company xAI, is now the number one app on Android. He shared the news on the social media platform X, posting a screenshot of Grok's Google Play Store ranking. The image showed Grok leading the "Top Free" category, overtaking TikTok and ChatGPT. Till now the space was heavily dominated by ChatGPT, though after China introduced DeepSeek, its dominance has consistently been challenged, and now Grok has taken the top position in the US Android base.

The screenshot shared by Musk also revealed user ratings, with TikTok at 4.1 stars and ChatGPT at 4.8 stars. In contrast, Grok claimed the top spot, marking a significant milestone for xAI. Musk celebrated the achievement with a brief post: "Cool, @Grok is #1 on Android!"

Grok was first launched in 2023 as a generative AI chatbot. It was recently upgraded to Grok-3, which xAI claims outperforms OpenAI's GPT-4o in certain benchmarks. The Android version of the app officially launched in February 2025.

The screenshot Musk shared shows Grok's ranking in the US Google Play Store. X praised its advanced search capabilities, while others raised concerns about its ethical implications and data privacy policies. Despite mixed reactions, the chatbot's rise suggests growing interest in alternative AI solutions.

In another development, Elon Musk joined the viral Studio Ghibli-inspired trend on social media. The trend gained momentum after OpenAI introduced a new photo-generation feature within GPT-4o. Many users started creating images influenced by the unique animation style made famous by Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki.

Musk participated by sharing a Studio Ghibli-inspired illustration on X. The image depicted Musk as a monkey soaring through the sky while carrying the DOGE mascot. He captioned the post, "Theme of the day."

Musk's post quickly gained attention, with fans of both AI and cryptocurrency engaging in discussions. The image's connection to Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency frequently supported by Musk, added to its appeal among crypto enthusiasts.

Grok's recent success puts it in direct competition with other AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. While OpenAI and Google continue to dominate the AI market, xAI's rapid rise suggests that users are looking for new alternatives.

Musk has frequently expressed concerns about AI bias and transparency. He has positioned Grok as an AI chatbot that offers more open and unrestricted responses compared to its competitors. Whether Grok can maintain its top ranking in the long run remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, OpenAI and other AI companies are expected to introduce new updates to stay ahead. ChatGPT's latest photo-generation feature and Google's AI advancements signal an ongoing battle for dominance in the AI chatbot space.

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok is now the top free app on Android, surpassing major platforms like TikTok and ChatGPT. Its rapid rise signals growing user interest in AI chatbots beyond mainstream options. At the same time, Musk's engagement with the Studio Ghibli trend has kept him in the public eye, further boosting discussions around AI and cryptocurrency.

With AI competition intensifying, the future of chatbots like Grok will depend on continuous innovation and user adoption. For now, Grok's success marks another major achievement for Musk's xAI venture.