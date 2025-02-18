Elon Musk's 14-Flag Post on President's Day Sends Social Media into Buzz

Elon Musk stirred controversy on Presidents' Day by posting 14 American flag emojis in response to tweets from former President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. The Tesla CEO did not explain his post, but online users quickly speculated about its meaning. Many noticed that Musk responded to Trump's tweet exactly at 2:14 PM (14:14), raising questions about a possible hidden message.

Musk's first tweet featured 14 flags in response to Trump's post, which read: "He who saves his Country does not violate any Law." Some users found the timing and number of flags suspicious. "Is it a secret message?" one person asked on social media.

More Tweets Raise Questions

Musk made a similar post when he responded to Vice President Vance's tweet on Presidents' Day. Again, he used 14 American flags, fueling more speculation. The posts sparked intense debate, with some users suggesting Musk was deliberately referencing the controversial "14 Words" phrase associated with white supremacist ideology.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, pointed out the number of flags, writing: "Someone pointed out that there are 14 flags here, and yeah, you have to absolutely choose to do this." Another user questioned the timing: "Posting 14 flags at 14:14 is really cool for someone recently accused of being a Nazi."

Extremist Symbolism or Coincidence?

The number 14 holds significance in extremist circles, especially among white supremacists. It is linked to a phrase by David Lane, a member of the white supremacist group The Order: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." Some users believe Musk intentionally used 14 flags as a subtle reference to this ideology.

Others dismissed the claims, arguing that Musk was simply being patriotic on Presidents' Day. "People are overanalyzing this," one user commented.

Musk's History with Controversial Gestures

This is not the first time Musk has faced accusations of promoting extremist symbols. A past video showed him allegedly making a questionable hand gesture at Trump's inauguration, which some interpreted as a Nazi salute. More recently, a viral clip claimed to show him making a similar gesture at a Tesla event.

Musk has not responded to the speculation surrounding his latest posts. However, the online debate continues, with some calling it a conspiracy theory while others insist it is a deliberate signal.

As controversy swirls, Musk remains silent, leaving the meaning behind the 14 flags open to interpretation.