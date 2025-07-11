Elon Musk Unveils Grok 4: xAI's Smartest AI Yet to Rival ChatGPT and Gemini

Tech mogul Elon Musk has officially introduced Grok 4, the latest artificial intelligence model from his company xAI. The announcement came during a livestream on X (formerly Twitter), drawing over 1.5 million viewers. Musk claimed that Grok 4 is currently the "smartest AI in the world," boasting exceptional reasoning skills and expert-level knowledge across various subjects.

Grok 4 was tested on a challenging benchmark called Humanity's Last Exam, which includes more than 2,500 questions across science, math, and language. The AI scored 25.4% without tools and an improved 44.4% when using advanced tool support. It also outperformed some rivals in visual reasoning, securing 16.2% on the ARC-AGI-2 test—beating Claude Opus 4.

For users looking to try Grok 4, the standard monthly subscription is priced at $30. A premium version called SuperGrok Heavy, offering early access to experimental features and multi-agent support, is available for $300 per month. The latest version also includes five new voice options for interactive responses.

Grok 4's core capabilities include writing, debugging, and explaining code. It also introduces DeepSearch—a feature that lets users get real-time information during chats without switching tabs. The platform supports not just text, but also image and video generation, aiming to rival OpenAI's GPT-4o and Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro.

The update follows a recent controversy, where xAI had to pull down Grok 3-generated posts containing antisemitic content. The issue triggered public criticism and a brief suspension, prompting the company to improve safeguards in the new version.

Musk says Grok 4 was built on xAI's powerful Colossus supercomputer to deliver faster, smarter responses across a range of applications—from daily tasks to software development.