Tesla is increasing the price of its full-fledged self-driving cars cost. The price rise, as Elon Musk tweeted, is almost $1,000. New features like automatic traffic lights and stop sign control are set to come next. The self-driving one would cost $8,000 after July 1.

This one grand hike would commence globally from July, meanwhile, before that time one can buy it at normal price, as Musk wrote to the public, they can order a "Tesla online in less than 2 minutes" on their website.

This hike came in a tweet package, at a time when he is surrounded by controversies. Musk recently sought to restart production that went against coronavirus restrictions, to which he tweeted, "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me." Even President Trump supported his view, to which Musk thanked him.

Earlier this month Musk tweeted, "Tesla stock price too high imo," almost $3 billion was off Musk's stake in Tesla, while investors bailed out of the company.

Musk had discussed the Autopilot system in public, back in 2013 when he said cars should aslso have it as planes does.

Price Set to Rise More

From now on, the price "will continue to rise" as the company improves its tech as it nears the feat of complete self-driving cars, tweets Tesla founder, while adding that it's addition would be worth more than $100,000.

Tesla's "full self-driving" (FSD), called Autopilot, is not fully automatic for now. However, it has features such as automatic lane changing, parallel parking and a summoning option that automatically parks, while also retrieving the car.

Tesla is not the only name in self driven cars. There are more than 40 companies developing such technology. The move may have its effect on the competing brands too, including Amazon, Apple and Alphabet

Amazon is experimenting with autonomous package deliveries and has invested in a self driving technology startup. Given that many giants are in the business, it is yet to be seen how Tesla keeps the steam.

Previously, Tesla was investigated after a driver was killed while using Autopilot in 2018. The investigations revealed that the driver played video game on his phone during his ride, when the crash happened.