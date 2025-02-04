Elon Musk Takes on Role as 'Special Government Employee' for Trump Administration, Working Without Pay

In a surprising move, Elon Musk, the world's richest man and CEO of Tesla, is now serving as a "special government employee" under US President Donald Trump. A White House official confirmed this development to the Associated Press. Musk has been given a government email address and office space, though it has been reported that he is not being paid for his work.

Special government employees in the US are typically appointed for short terms, usually lasting up to 130 days. Trump approved Musk's new role on Sunday, shortly after returning from a weekend in Florida. The President has praised Musk, calling him a "big cost-cutter," and expressed his belief that Musk is doing "a great job," though he acknowledged that their opinions do not always align.

"I think Elon is doing a good job. He's a big cost-cutter," Trump said. "Sometimes we won't agree with it, and we'll not go where he wants to go. But I think he's doing a great job," the President added.

This new appointment comes amid growing scrutiny over Musk's political involvement. Recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings revealed that Musk spent more than $290 million last year to support Trump's campaign in the 2024 US Presidential race, where Trump faces off against former Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat.

The move has sparked concerns, particularly among Democrats, who worry that Musk's influence could lead to unchecked power within the federal government. Musk currently heads the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and critics fear that his role may allow him to operate without sufficient oversight, potentially bypassing laws and ethical standards.

One major issue is the apparent conflict of interest between Musk's work with the federal government and his company, SpaceX, which holds billions of dollars in contracts with the government. There are fears that Musk's influence could lead to favorable treatment for his private business ventures.

However, President Trump has reassured the public, stating that Musk's actions are only taken with prior approval. "He will not be allowed to go places where there is a conflict," Trump emphasized, suggesting that any potential issues would be addressed.

The details surrounding Musk's ethical responsibilities are still unclear. The White House official who spoke to the AP indicated that it is uncertain whether Musk will be required to file a public financial disclosure report. According to current federal guidelines, it appears unlikely that Musk will need to do so. The official also stated that Musk is "following the law," though further details on the matter were withheld.

This move marks another chapter in Musk's expanding role in US politics. His involvement with the Trump administration is bound to attract further attention as the 2024 election approaches, with both supporters and critics watching closely to see how this relationship unfolds.