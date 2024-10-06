Elon Musk Jumps on Stage and Pumps Fist to Join Trump in Butler as He Recreates Former President's 'Fight, Fight Fight' Slogan after Getting Shot

Elon Musk enthusiastically pumped his fists in the air as he made his first appearance on stage alongside former president Donald Trump. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO's dramatic entrance came as Trump made his return to the Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania, the site of an attempted assassination on him three months earlier.

After leaping up and down, Musk addressed the large crowd, saying, "America is the home of the brave, and the true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire. "We had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist-pumping after getting shot! FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!" added Musk enthusiastically.

Musk Shows His Support in Unique Style

Wearing a black baseball cap, Musk encouraged supporters to vote, register to vote, and motivate others to "go vote immediately." "I'm being repetitive for a reason," he said. "Honestly you want to be a pest. Fight, fight, fight! Vote, vote, vote!"

Musk's appearance at Trump's rally in Butler marked his debut on stage at a political event.

The billionaire decided to publicly endorse Trump after the unsuccessful assassination attempt on the former president at Butler on July 13.

While they were on stage together, Trump praised Musk for providing Starlink systems to those affected by Hurricane Helene, jokingly admitting he didn't fully understand what the satellite internet system was.

"I didn't know what the hell Starlink was," Trump admitted.

The crowd chanted "Elon! Elon! Elon!" in response to Musk's arrival.

Earlier, Trump paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, who was fatally shot when gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire on July 13.

Trump called for a moment of silence, followed by opera singer Christopher Macchio performing "Ave Maria" while a bell tolled at the exact time the shooting began three months ago.

Emotional Flashback

Comperatore's widow and their children also attended the rally, seated alongside members of the Trump family. Trump paid tribute to two other men who were wounded in the attack.

He shared that one of them had returned to the rally, while the other remained in the hospital for treatment.

At one point, the rally was briefly paused when a woman fainted. Supporters responded by shouting, "We love Trump!" and singing the National Anthem for about four minutes while she was being assisted.

Although the temperature in Butler was only in the high 60s, many rallygoers have experienced heatstroke at political events this election season.

Earlier, as Trump took the stage he said: "A very big thank you, we love Pennsylvania. And, as I was saying..."

He showed a chart on immigration on two large screens, the same one that was displayed when he was shot.

Trump said: "I return to Butler to deliver a simple message. We are going to make America great again, we are going to win the election. And to all Americans, together, in just one month we are going to usher in a new golden age.

He added: "For 16 seconds, time stopped as this vicious monster unleashed pure evil. That villain did not succeed."