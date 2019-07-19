Elon Musk, the South African billionaire and co-founder of Neuralink has several times warned of the dangers posed by artificial intelligence. As per Musk, the introduction of humanoid robots powered by AI could result in the extinction of the humankind, as these machines will grab command over the entire planet. So, he believes that the only way to combat the threats posed by AI is by turning humans to supercomputers.

Elon Musk's company 'Neuralink' is now working to achieve this goal of connecting the human brain with a computer. If this project becomes a success, humans will be capable of accessing any information they need and they can also share thoughts with anyone within a fraction of second. Interestingly, advancements in this technology could even allow a person to have sex with another person sitting in a different nook of the world just by connecting the minds together.

This technology will also help paralyzed people control devices and will even empower people with brain disorders.

The making of this advanced technology is apparently now in its final stage of development and Neuralink is planning to approach the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant them permission to conduct human trials. This system developed by Neuralink is based on threads that can be inserted into the brain to transfer files between the human brain and external computer devices.

Neuralink reveals that a sewing machine-like robot will place these ultra-thin threads deep into the human brain.

In a recent demonstration event, scientists at Neuralink showed a system connected to a rat reading information from 1,500 electrodes implanted in its brain.

"This has the potential to solve several brain-related diseases. The idea is to understand and treat brain disorders, preserve and enhance your own brain and create a well-aligned future," said Elon Musk during the demonstration event, Business Insider reports.

In the meantime, Elon Musk's SpaceX is busy gearing up with their human Mars colonization program. A few months back, Musk had revealed that the future government on the Red Planet will be based on direct democracy.