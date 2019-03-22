SpaceX, the private space company owned by South African billionaire Elon Musk is all set to introduce a high-speed spacecraft that could help people to travel from London to Sydney in 30 minutes. The spacecraft is expected to travel across the air at a speed of 18,000 miles per hour, and experts believe that the first manned flight will be launched in 2023.

It should be noted that the current travel time from London to Sydney is 23 hours, and if SpaceX succeeds in this mission, the entire travel industry will be revolutionized, at least for billionaires considering the huge expenses associated with these flights.

Jarrod Castle and Myles Walton, analysts at Swiss firm UBS claimed that this "point-to-point" rocket travel will be worth £15billion a year by 2030.

"Although some might view the potential to use space to service the long-haul travel market as science fiction, we think there is a large market. While space tourism is still at a nascent phase, we think that as technology becomes proven, and the cost falls due to technology and competition, space tourism will become more mainstream," said Castle and Walton, Telegraph.co.uk reports.

As per experts SpaceX Starship will be the key in materializing this mega-traveling concept. Even though in its early stages of development, experts aim to accommodate more than 100 passengers in the flight that could take tourists between various destinations across the earth.

SpaceX's Starship will also play a crucial role in elevating space tourism, and it will be also used for initial Mars colonization missions. Apart from SpaceX, other private companies like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are also trying to take tourists to space.

A few months back, Virgin Hyperloop had revealed that they have plans to launch a global high-speed public transport system by 2021. The company aims to reach a speed goal of 1000 kilometer per hour by 2021. The project named Virgin Hyperloop One has already formulated four proposed routes in the US, and two each in the United Kingdom and India.