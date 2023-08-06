Elon Musk Introduces Exciting Live Video and Download Feature on X

After introducing a feature to hide the Blue tick, X CEO Elon Musk is now rolling out a new Live video feature on the platform. Taking to Twitter, Musk shared the exciting news with his followers, saying, "Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post." To demonstrate the feature, he posted a hilarious video featuring himself and his teammates, showcasing his dumbbell and weight-lifting skills.

For users who want to try out the Live video feature, the process is straightforward: They have tap on the camera icon from the composer tab then select the 'Live' option, add a description to your tweet and, if desired, include your location. Tap to go live, and their broadcast will be visible on your profile and your followers' timelines. To end the live video, simply click on the 'stop' button located on the top left.

In addition to the Live video feature, Musk also announced that users on X will now have the ability to download videos, but with one important condition: the creator must give permission for downloads. This feature will be exclusive to people with verified accounts on the platform, meaning those who have subscribed to X Blue (formerly Twitter Blue), the $8 per month subscription service that grants verified status to users with ticks.

To download videos as a verified user, Musk explained the process: "Tap the '...' on the upper right when the video is in full-screen mode. Soon, we will also allow downloading simply by tapping and holding on a video, just like downloading a picture."

Musk is continuously improving the platform, and in addition to these new features, he also introduced the ability to hide the blue tick, giving subscribers the option to conceal their verification status on their profile and posts. While some features may still reveal an active subscription, the team is committed to refining this feature to enhance user experience.

It's worth noting that X, formerly known as Twitter, has undergone significant changes after being rebranded as X Corp. The new iOS app version has minimal references to 'Twitter,' and handles can now hide their verified status. The iconic blue bird logo has been replaced with an 'X,' signaling a new era for the platform under Elon Musk's leadership.