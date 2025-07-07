Elon Musk Forms 'America Party' to Disrupt US Political Landscape, Breaks with Trump Over Spending Bill

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially launched a new political organization called the America Party, marking a dramatic shift in his political alignment and signaling a direct challenge to the long-standing two-party dominance in the United States.

The announcement follows Musk's growing feud with President Donald Trump over the administration's recent multitrillion-dollar domestic spending bill.

Musk, who once backed Trump's 2024 campaign and even served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), publicly split from the president after opposing what he labeled as irresponsible spending that would significantly raise the U.S. debt.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO declared the new party on his social media platform X, stating, "We live in a one-party system, not a democracy... Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

Musk cited an online poll he posted on Independence Day asking if Americans want "independence from the two-party system." Over 1.2 million people responded, with two-thirds in favor of a new political party. "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" Musk wrote.

The fallout with Trump became public last month after the president urged Congress to pass what he called the "One Big Beautiful Bill," a major legislative package Musk denounced as leading the country into "debt slavery."

Despite Musk's resistance, the bill passed and was signed into law. Musk responded by vowing to unseat Republicans who backed the plan, warning, "They will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do."

In retaliation, Trump hinted at punitive actions against Musk, including threats to revoke federal contracts and even deport him, despite Musk holding U.S. citizenship since 2002. When questioned, Trump told reporters, "We'll have to take a look."

Musk also shared a meme showing a two-headed snake labeled "End the Uniparty," further reinforcing his campaign to disrupt the status quo. He later outlined a tactical plan to influence 2-3 Senate seats and up to 10 House districts, hoping to sway key votes in future legislative battles.

Critics have drawn comparisons to Ross Perot's 1992 third-party run, which many believe split the Republican vote and helped elect Democrat Bill Clinton. "You are pulling a Ross Perot, and I don't like it," one user posted on X in response.