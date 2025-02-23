Elon Musk Faces Paternity Petition as Influencer Ashley St. Clair Seeks DNA Test and Sole Custody of 5-Month-Old Son

Influencer has filed legal petitions in Manhattan Supreme Court, demanding tech billionaire Elon Musk be recognized as the father of her five-month-old son. According to reports from the New York Post, St. Clair is also seeking sole custody of her child, claiming that Musk has had little involvement in the child's life.

The 26-year-old filed the petitions just a week after publicly declaring that Musk, 53, is the father. The legal documents presented to the court include a paternity petition requesting Musk to undergo a genetic test. Additionally, the filings contain a custody petition stating that Musk has only met the child three times and has not shown interest in staying updated on his life.

The legal papers also feature a photograph of Musk holding the infant and alleged text message exchanges between St. Clair and Musk. In one conversation, St. Clair shared a photo of herself and the newborn in a hospital bed. The recipient, whose contact name is saved as "EM" in her phone, responded with, "All well?" St. Clair replied, "He is perfect," to which "EM" responded, "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend... Falling asleep. Hope the recovery goes well."

Another message reportedly shows Musk commenting, "I want to knock you up again," after St. Clair sent him a picture of herself. Musk also responded to St. Clair's concerns about communication by stating, "Hmm ok... Well, I do have a legion of kids to make." These exchanges are part of the evidence being presented in the legal filings.

St. Clair claims that Musk was absent during the birth of their child and has never asked to see the baby or receive pictures. She also revealed that she left the father's name blank on the birth certificate due to safety concerns. Musk has openly stated in the past that he receives "credible death threats every day," and St. Clair's decision to leave the space blank is believed to be in response to those threats.

Elon Musk, who has not publicly acknowledged St. Clair's child, has other children from previous relationships. He shares twins Vivian and Griffin, as well as triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Musk also has three children with musician Grimes, namely X, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Additionally, Musk has three children with Canadian venture capitalist Shivon Zillis, including twin son Strider and daughter Azure, born through IVF. There is also another child with Zillis whose name remains undisclosed.

In related news, Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes recently made headlines after she "pleaded" with Musk to respond to her concerning their child's "medical condition." Grimes posted on the social media platform X, urging Musk to address the situation, claiming that it required immediate attention. Her public plea came shortly after Ashley St. Clair's claim on X that she had a baby with Musk. Grimes, in a now-deleted post, wrote, "Plz respond about our child's medical crisis," and later added, "I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention."

The legal drama surrounding St. Clair and Musk adds yet another layer to the billionaire's complicated family life, which continues to attract public attention. As Musk faces increasing scrutiny over his personal life, the outcome of this legal battle may have significant implications for his future relationships and responsibilities as a parent.