Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes welcomed their newborn baby boy on May 6 and despite the father of the child announcing the name of the baby nobody has been able to conclusively decide on how to pronounce his name.

In the meantime, X Æ A-12 Musk has become a meme and online users have been floating one theory after another to break the code to finally be able to unravel what is the name of Elon Musk's baby?

As difficult as the name X Æ A-12 Musk is, in reality, what if it just a simple name. Say for example Ash or Sasha or Zai-ah? However, Elson Musk, who appeared Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday night shed some light on it.

Just at the beginning of his Interview with Joe, when asked about the baby's name Musk finally gave an answer.

Elon Musk explained: X is X, as in the letter. Æ is pronounced "Ash." And A-12 is A-12. And so if we put them together and phonetically, you get something like "Ex Ash A-Twelve Musk."

Since the ligature Æ stands for 'Ash', many assume that the baby will simply go by the name Ash.

"The Lockheed A-12 was part of the Archangel internal design effort ... So maybe they're thinking: X Ash Archangel Musk," a Redditor said.

Others have suggested that the X with the Æ [Ash] and A could be pronounced Sasha, so the baby's name could be Sasha Musk.

Grimes too explained the coded name on Twitter, a day after giving birth. She said X stood for "the unknown variable" and the choice of Æ was to honour the "elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)".

She added that "A-12 [is the] precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent" and said that the A is for Archangel, her "favourite song".

Since then some are rooting for baby X Æ A-12's name would be pronounced "Zai-ah", like the name Isaiah without the first syllable.

During his interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, Elon Musk revealed that the baby' name was thought up by Grime while his contribution to the name was A-12 - which he was the "coolest" CIA plane.

The Lockheed Archangel-12 is a supersonic reconnaissance aircraft built for the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).