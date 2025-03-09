Elon Musk Accuses Democratic Donors, Including George Soros, Reid Hoffman, of Funding Tesla Attacks

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has accused Democratic donors of funding protests and attacks on Tesla showrooms. His claims follow a surge in violent incidents, including arson and gunfire, near Tesla locations in recent weeks. These protests are linked to Musk's role in President Donald Trump's administration.

In a post on X, Musk named five groups allegedly responsible for the protests: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and the Democratic Socialists of America. He claimed these organizations received funding through ActBlue, a major Democratic fundraising platform. Musk further alleged that ActBlue donors include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix.

"ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. This week, seven senior ActBlue officials resigned, including the associate general counsel," Musk wrote.

Protests Targeting Tesla

Tesla has become a focal point of nationwide protests after Musk was appointed senior adviser to Trump. He was put in charge of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to cut federal spending. His policies have led to layoffs and restructuring in multiple government agencies, sparking public outcry.

On Saturday, six protesters were arrested at a Tesla showroom in New York City's West Village. Demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Nobody voted for Elon Musk" and "Oligarchs out, democracy in." Some blocked showroom entrances, disrupting business for over two hours. Videos shared online showed police removing protesters from the site.

A social media post by activist group Planet Over Profit read: "HUNDREDS of New Yorkers have swarmed and shut down the Tesla dealer in Manhattan. Six have been arrested after occupying the showroom. Protests are erupting across America to reject Musk's billionaire regime. This is how we beat fascism."

Violence at Tesla Facilities

Beyond protests, violent incidents have been reported at Tesla locations across multiple states. In Tigard, Oregon, a Tesla dealership was attacked in a shooting early Thursday morning. At least seven bullets hit vehicles and shattered windows. One bullet went through an interior wall and struck a computer monitor.

In Massachusetts, arsonists set fire to seven Tesla charging stations at a shopping center on Monday. The next day, police arrested a man in Brookline for vandalizing Tesla cars with stickers featuring Musk in a raised-arm pose. This image referenced Musk's gesture during Trump's inauguration, which some critics compared to a historical Nazi salute.

International Attacks on Tesla

Tesla properties have also been targeted outside the U.S. In Berlin, authorities are investigating an arson attack at a Tesla factory construction site. In France, a dozen Tesla vehicles were set on fire near Toulouse.

These attacks highlight the growing backlash against Musk's political influence and government role. With protests intensifying, the situation at Tesla facilities remains tense. Authorities continue to investigate the funding sources behind the demonstrations and the escalation of violence.