Elnaz Norouzi: Iranian Actress Strips From Burqa To Bikini in Support of Hijab Protests; Claims She Promotes Freedom of Choice, Not Nudity (VIDEO)

An Iranian actress stripped in support of ongoing anti-hijab protests in the country. Elnaz Norouzi stripped from a burqa to a bikini in a new clip posted on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Supporting women's freedom to wear whatever they want, the actress stated that every Woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it.

Norouzi Stripped From Burqa to Bikini

"No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise," she captioned her post on Instagram.

Underlining that everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected, Norouzi pointed out that democracy means the power to decide. "Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body!"

Norouzi Claims She Promotes Freedom of Choice, Not Nudity

She also claimed that with her new video, she's promoting freedom of choice, not nudity. "I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice!"

The actress is seen stripping herself semi-naked in the video. She takes off her hijab and other clothes in support of women's protests in Iran.

At the end of the clip, the actress is seen removing all her clothes. Her new video drew thousands of reactions with some saying that it's an attention seeking act, she is only promoting nudity.

"No, she cannot wear, its shows up complete nudity. You showed the same. No difference between you and others," commented a user while another said, "I do agree with all the above.. But going nude although you are free to do it. Is not morally acceptable to me nor anyone for that matter. We live in a world filled with children and people of all ages. Promoting nudism is not ok. Anybody could argue that its their choice, but is it morally right? Just my thought."

