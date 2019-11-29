Ellie Goulding is the hottest topic of meme lovers on social media. The English singer and songwriter, who performed at half-time of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, was dressed up in a two-piece jumpsuit with a cropped top and bell-bottomed pants that had both a white side and a black side.

It was neither her dress nor amazing songs that caught the fancy of the social media users, but the hat worn by the singer. The white coloured cowgirl hat had a dangling fringe made of shiny stones that covered Goulding's eyes.

The 32-year-old who topped the charts with her multiple singles, performed at Halftimes shows, a long-standing tradition for the Cowboys, where they launch the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

During the campaign, the volunteers collect donations by ringing their bells outside the stores. The funds collected are used for helping poor and homeless people during the holiday season.

Goulding had previously refused to perform

Earlier, Goulding had refused to perform after the organization came under limelight for being anti-LGBT. Urging the organisation to look into the matter, Goulding wrote: "Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community." She further stated that supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is not something she will do.

Once the crisis was resolved, Goulding, before her performance, shared a post about the organization on her Instagram. In the photograph, she was seen wearing a hair net and a Salvation Army apron.

"Ok so maybe hairnet not my strongest look but thank you @salvationarmyus for having us in New York. As you know, I have spent a lot of time in shelters in London, and this was my first time in NYC... The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services," wrote the singer on Instagram.

Memes inspired by 'the hat'

Prior to her performance, Goulding had shared the pictures of her outfit on Instagram and captioned the post: 'Dallas, baby'. Here are some of the reactions of the twitter users regarding Goulding's outfit.