Cleveland Browns registered their second away win of the season as they defeated Pittsburgh Steelers 21-7 on November 14, but this match will only be remembered for one shocking incident.

With the game just about to end, Cleveland's outstanding defensive end Myles Garrett removed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and swung it back at the quarterback. It hit Rudolph's head and turned into a brutal brawl from there onwards. Steelers centre Maurkice Pouncey wrestled Garrett as he threw punches and kicked the defensive end in the head.

Garrett could be facing a lengthy suspension for his shocking act and this might very well cost Cleveland Browns any chance of making it into the playoffs. "I lost my cool and I regret it," Garrett said post-game. "It's going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point. It's on me."

When asked Mason Rudolph in a conference post-game, he said - "I thought it was pretty cowardly. Pretty bush league. Which, there's plenty of tape out there to watch. I haven't seen a replay but, yes, I haven't seen anything like that."

Garrett's teammate Baker Mayfield called the action as 'inexcusable'. Steelers centre Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected after their interference and are likely to face league discipline. Commentator Stephen A Smith said that Myles Garrett should be suspended for the rest of the season.