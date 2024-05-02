Ellen Phillips: Kentucky Teacher's Aide Who Admitted to Engaging in Sexual Acts with Multiple Underage Teens Sentenced to 15 Years

A former Kentucky teacher's aide who pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges has been sentenced.

39-year-old Ellen Phillips of Danville was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison on Friday, April 26.

Phillips Communicated with the Victims via Social Media, Then Engaged in Sexual Activity with Them

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky, said in a press release that Phillips, who at the time of her offenses was employed as a teacher's aide, was having sexual relationships with numerous teenage boys in the Boyle and Garrard County areas.

Phillips would communicate with the victims via Snapchat, Facebook, or text messaging; and in many instances, she would meet the victims for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. According to Phillips' plea, she engaged in sexual activity with multiple minors at the same time.

Phillips Admitted to Asking a Victim to Sneak Out of His House to Engage in Sexual Acts, Offered Oral Sex and Alcohol to Him

In January, Phillips pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct. In her plea agreement, Phillips specifically admitted that on December 20, 2022, she attempted to entice a 15-year-old minor to engage in sexual activity.

In this conversation, Phillips messaged the victim using Facebook and repeatedly attempted to get the victim to sneak out of his house for sexual activity. When the victim said he could not leave, Phillips offered alcohol and oral sex to the minor and offered excuses the victim could tell his mother as to why he needed to leave his home.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Phillips was an aide at a Boyle County elementary school before she was charged. In addition to her sentence, Phillips was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and face court supervision for the rest of her life after her prison sentence ends.