Elizabeth Wolf: Texas Woman Arrested for Trying to Drown 3-Year-Old Palestinian Girl in Pool Because She Was Muslim

A white woman from Texas has been arrested for allegedly trying to drown a Palestinian toddler in a community pool and attacking the child's mother with racist remarks. Elizabeth Wolf, 42, was charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child on May 19 by the Euless Police Department.

The suspect reportedly approached a Muslim woman wearing a hijab, known as Mrs. H, at an apartment complex pool and began making racist comments. Authorities said that Wolf also demanded to know where Mrs. H's family was from and if the two children in the pool were hers. However, the scenario soon turned worse as Wolf unexpectedly attacked the child.

Almost a Murderer

After a few minutes, Wolf allegedly jumped into the pool and began dragging Mrs. H's six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter toward the deeper end. "Wolf tried to grab (the mother's) six-year-old son but he pulled away from her grasp, which caused a scratch on his finger.

"The mother began helping her son when Wolf grabbed her three-year-old daughter and forced her underwater. The mother was able to pull her daughter from the water.

"Her daughter had been yelling for help and was coughing up water," Euless police said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said that an African American man helped in rescuing the young girl from the attacker as more people gathered to witness the incident.

CAIR later confirmed that the children are now safe but severely traumatized.

As Wolf was being handcuffed by police, she allegedly shouted to a witness with Mrs. H, "Tell her I will kill her and I will kill her whole family," according to the agency.

Narrowly Escaped Death

Mrs. H also told CAIR that Wolf allegedly grabbed her hijab, pulled it off her head, and proceeded to physically assault her by beating and kicking her. This prevented Mrs. H from reaching her daughter as the suspect held the child's head under water.

In a statement, the distressed mother said: "We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don't know where to go to feel safe with my kids. My country is facing a war, and we are facing that hate here.

"My daughter is traumatized; whenever I open the apartment door, she runs away and hides, telling me she is afraid the lady will come and immerse her head in the water again.

"Also, my husband's employment is jeopardized due to having to leave work to accompany me and our four kids whenever we have appointments and errands to run."

Later, the Euless Police Department said that Wolf had been released on bail from Tarrant County Jail.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to support the family, which has surpassed its original $10,000 goal by almost $5,000.