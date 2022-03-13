Woman Stabs Her Date During Sexual Act at Vegas Hotel to Avenge Iran's Qassem Soleimani Killing

A woman stabbed her date while performing a sexual act at a Las Vegas hotel on March 5 to avenge the US killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

The 21-year-old woman Nika Nikoubin met the man online through a dating website and both agreed to rent a hotel together at the Sunset Station hotel in Henderson.

Nikoubin Stabbed Man Twice

When the duo began engaging in sexual activities in the room, Nikoubin blindfolded the man and turned off the lights. A few minutes later, the man felt pain in his neck as Nikoubin stabbed him twice. But the man became able to push the woman off him and called the police, reported Newsweek.

Nikoubin confronted the law enforcement officers that she stabbed the man to avenge the US killing of Iranian commander Soleimani.

In January 2020, Iran's Quds force's chief General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike of the US near Baghdad airport in Iraq. His assassination was ordered by then US President Donald Trump.

Grave Digger Song Motivated Her

According to the police report in Nikoubin's case, she told officers that a song Grave Digger encouraged her to carry out such an attack. She also clarified that her only attempt was to harm the victim not to kill him.

Nikoubin believes that there were injustices in the killing of the Iranian commander and therefore she wanted revenge, as per the arrest report.

Nikoubin -- who does not hail from Las Vegas and has no connection to the local community -- now faces charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and burglary. Her bail was set at $60,000. So far, the condition of the victim is unknown.

The Soleimani killing had triggered massive outrage in Iran and widespread protests had erupted in the Middle-East country against the US. Even millions of dollars bounty were placed on Trump by the Iranians over the Solemani killing.