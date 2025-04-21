Elizabeth Hurley Hints at Shock New Romance with Billy Ray Cyrus as She Posts Kissing Photo on Easter

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus took fans by surprise this Easter by announcing their romance with a PDA photo on Instagram. In a festive Sunday post, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer was seen giving the "Austin Powers" actress a sweet kiss on the cheek, while she flashed a big smile.

The hot new couple also appeared to match their outfits, with Hurley donning a chic plaid shirt, cowboy hat, and worn-in jeans as she posed against a rustic fence. Billy Ray complemented the look in a classic Western attire, complete with a playful touch—floppy bunny ears. The post didn't include a detailed caption but Hurley wrote "Happy Easter."

Announcing Their Love

The photo is an attestation to their relationship status, as they made their first public show of affection as a couple. Adding to the buzz, Elizabeth's lookalike son, Damian, gave approval to his mother's relationship by commenting with a heart emoji and clapping hands.

It remains unclear when exactly Hurley and Cyrus began dating. However, the two have known each other for years, having co-starred in the 2022 holiday film "Christmas in Paradise."

Hurley's last long-term relationship was with legendary cricketer Shane Warne, which ended in 2013. Prior to that, Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar and famously dated Hugh Grant for 13 years. She also shares a son, Damian, with the late Steve Bing.

Cyrus, on the other hand, finalized his divorce with singer Firerose in August after a highly public and bitter split. The divorce, marked by mutual accusations of emotional and verbal abuse, played out both in the media and behind the scenes.

Making a New Beginning

However, it appears the country singer is back on track—and getting close with the British bombshell. The unexpected pairing immediately sparked a wave of reactions online, with social media users buzzing over the shock romance. "Hoping this is an AI image." Wrote one person.

"I'm not hating this..."

Hurley's past romances made as many headlines as her memorable red carpet looks. She was in a whirlwind 13-year relationship with actor Hugh Grant, and although they split in 2000, they have stayed close friends ever since.

In 2007, Hurley married Indian businessman Arun Nayar, but their marriage came to an end after just four years.

Hurley later became engaged to cricketer Shane Warne, but the relationship ended in 2013 before they ever made it to the altar. Since then, Hurley has kept her love life under the wraps.