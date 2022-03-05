Cricket Legend Shane Warne Dies of Suspected Heart Attack; Found Unresponsive in Thailand Villa

Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers and all-time greats, died in Thailand at the age of 52, his management company informed. The iconic Australian leg-spinner died of a suspected heart attack. An official cause of death, however, is not released yet.

According to the brief statement given by Warne's management company to Fox News, the cricketer was found unresponsive in his villa, and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the statement further added.

The news of Shane Warne's demise comes shortly after the death of another icon of Australian cricket, Rod Marsh. The former wicket-keeper died of a heart attack at the age of 74 earlier this week.

Former English cricketer, Kevin Peterson, who was a close friend of Warne's, expressed shock at his untimely demise, among others. "F***!!!" he wrote on Facebook followed by an array of crying emojis and the hashtag '#RIPKing.' "There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can't believe it. My thoughts are with his loved ones," former English cricketer, Ian Bell wrote.

Post-COVID Death?

Even though not many details are known about Shane Warne's death at the moment, conspiracy theorists are already connecting it to COVID and the side effect of vaccines. Warne had tested positive for COVID in August 2021. He was double vaxxed. He had, at the time noted that he suffered 'mild symptoms.'

While people on the internet are calling his untimely heart attack a possible side effect of the COVID vaccine, others are leaning towards post-COVID effects as a probable cause of his death.

Some people, however, refused to acknowledge a connection between the Australian cricketer's untimely demise and his COVID diagnosis or his vaccinations status.

Warne had 708 test wickets to his name in a 15-year-long career from 1992 to 2007. He was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century and was also a World Cup winner in 1999.