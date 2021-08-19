Elisabeth Bredemeier: Former Virginia High School Volleyball Coach Arrested for Sexually Abusing Student

A former Virginia high school volleyball coach has been arrested for sexually abusing a teen student on her team, police said. Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, of Powhatan, was arrested for sexually abusing a 17-year-old female student on multiple occasions, according to authorities.

The coach, reportedly, used to sexually abuse the teen student off the school ground almost regularly, till the family reported it to police, according to the Chesterfield Police Department. Bredemeier has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Sexual Predator

Bredemeier is a popular face on social media and hosts a podcast titled 'Let's Talk Trauma'. The show describes itself as "an open space to talk about and listen to people's traumatic experiences," according to Apple Podcasts. However, instead of playing a role model to the student, Bredemeier used to sexually assault her. The alleged assaults took place for months off the school ground, according to WRIC.

Bredemeier coached the teen at Richmond Christian School. The 17-year-old student initially kept quite but soon started looking weird for her family. The family of the victim found out about the relationship and reported it to the school and police. It is not known what immediate action the school took, but police after investigation found Bredemeier had been sexually assaulting the female student and arrested her on Monday.

However, Bredemeier doesn't work at Richmond Christian School anymore. It is not known if she was terminated following the allegations or her contract ended. The school confirmed that her association with the school and its students ended quite some time back via a statement.

Caught at Last

Although Bredemeier is no longer a coach at Richmond Christian School, it wasn't immediately clear when she left or under what circumstances. "We are deeply disturbed by the allegations; we take these developments and their potential impact on our community very seriously; and we are cooperating with authorities," the school said in its statement.

"Child safety, education and development are paramount here at RCS," the statement said.

Bredemeier also used to work for the Richmond Volleyball Club as an assistant coach for the boys' team. The club said the employment is seasonal and the season ended in June. A manager with the club said she had no comment on the charges, but feels they have strong policies in place to protect their players.