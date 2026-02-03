Elephant Kills 65-Year-Old Tourist on Morning Walk in Thailand

A tragic incident took place on Monday morning when a wild bull elephant killed a tourist in Khao Yai National Park.

The 65-year-old tourist was attacked at approximately 5.30 a.m. in front of his wife.

Authorities stated that the attack was carried out by a male elephant who charged at the tourist, grabbed him with its trunk, threw him to the ground before trampling the man to death.

Fortunately, his wife managed to escape and called park officials to have the elephant removed. National park official Chaiya Huayhongthong explained that the elephant was in an extremely aggressive phase and had previously killed two other people. Huayhongthong confirmed that the deceased was the third person killed by the same elephant.

"We will meet on Friday to decide how to deal with this dangerous animal. We will likely relocate the elephant or try to change its behavior," said Huayhongthong.

The incident is the most recent attack involving wild elephants that has led to a fatality in Thailand. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation in Thailand reported that over 220 people have lost their lives to wild elephants in recent years.

Similar tragedies have occurred in the past. In January 2025, a 22-year-old Spanish tourist, Blanca Ojanguren García, was killed after being attacked by an elephant while washing it at an animal shelter, as previously reported. The elephant charged at García with its tusks, and despite being taken to the hospital, the young tourist could not be saved.

In December 2024, a 49-year-old female tourist was crushed to death by an elephant in Phu Kradueng National Park. The woman was chased by a wild elephant while hiking with a friend, tripped while trying to escape, and died after the elephant stepped on her head.