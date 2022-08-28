Elena Belova: Women who set fire to a Russian military official's car faces 15 years in prison

An elderly Russian woman who set fire to a Russian military official's car faces 15 years in prison. Police arrested Elena Belova, 65, in Moscow after she poured after pouring petrol and set the vehicle of deputy head of the General Staff Yevgeny Sektarev on fire.

But Russian media claimed that Belova was hypnotised by Ukrainian special forces to burn cars.

When she was being arrested, she shouted 'Azov is Power', which is seen as a support for Ukraine's resistance regiment, which is termed as a terror group by Russia.

However, so far it's not clear whether it was Belova's alone act or she was part of any plot.

Russian media reports also claimed that her son-in-law also believes that she was recruited by the Ukrainian special services, who taught her how to set fire to cars

More to follow