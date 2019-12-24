American electric vehicle startup Rivian on Monday said that it has raised a fresh $1.3 billion in funding that includes it existing backers Amazon, Ford and T. Rowe Price. This is the fourth round of funding announced Rivian in 2019 itself, thus proving the growing investor confidence in the company.

This once again proves the growing push towards an all electric future by big companies across the world. Rivian's new funding makes it evident that it is aggressively moving towards rolling out its ambitious plan of rolling out a fully electric SUV and pickup truck in the near term.

Investor confidence grows in Rivian

Rivian is backed by some of the biggest companies that include e-commerce giant Amazon and the second largest US carmaker Ford. Monday's investment included these two names once again. However, the investment was led by fund manager T. Rowe Price.

Rivian has gained popularity since it first disclosed in 2018 about its plans of rolling out electric pickup truck, the Rivian R1T, and a seven-seater SUV, the Rivian R1S. These two will be the company's first models to use its flexible modular architecture.

The flexible modular architecture is described by the company as "skateboard" that packages together electric motors, batteries, brakes, and other electronics into a single unit. The model can be applied in different vehicles. Although Tesla is one of the most prominent names in electric vehicles category, investors over the past year has shown more faith in Rivian.

Rivian grows from strength to strength

Rivian was founded in 2009. The start-up last year announced its ambitious plans of making two all-electric vehicles — a pickup truck Rivian R1T and a seven-seater SUV the Rivian R1S by 2020.

The company so far had raised $2.2 billion from funding. Monday's funding of $1.3 billion no makes Rivian one of the better funded players in the already crowded electric vehicles market. However, the company said that no new board seats were following the fourth round of funding.

The electric car market is fast growing with Tesla unarguably leading in the race. Other big players like General Motors, Ford and Fiat too are pumping in millions of dollars in a bid add more fully electric and hybrid vehicles to their existing lineup. China and many European countries too are pushing for an all-electric future. Given this, the fourth round of funding and Rivian's ambition of rolling out two electric vehicles in 2020 will only boost its confidence.