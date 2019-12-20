General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of pickup trucks and cars to fix a brake software problem that may result in the fire. The US carmaker will be recalling 900,000 vehicles from across the world in two separate phases to fix problems arising from it brake controls and battery cables that can increase the chance of fires in vehicles.

The decision to recall the vehicles almost a month after the issue was first brought to notice by one of the company's suppliers. The company says in government documents that the issue can increase the risk of a crash. Understandably, this is a major issue and the carmaker's decision is in a bid to avoid any such trouble in the future.

Recall to be made in two phases

The US automaker will be addressing two problems hence the recalls are in two separate sections. The first recall will be covering more than 550,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks and Cadillac CT6 sedans from 2019.

The company says in government documents that a software error could disable the vehicles' electronic brake system and notifications. The company says that though the possibility of the malfunction was very low, it could disable the vehicle's anti-lock brake system.

In the second phase of recalls, the carmaker will bring back over 400,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks from 2019 and 2020 to address an issue to the vehicles' cable connecting the battery and alternator.

The company says that the cable connecting these two may have excessive glue on it, which could result in the trucks to stall or even catch fire. Dealers, if required, will start inspecting the cables and cleaning the connectors from January 27.

Fire reported last month

The decision to recall the vehicles follows report of one such fire last month. However, no injuries were reported. The incident was reported by one of the company's employees in a stall in Canada. The issue related to seat belts was reported earlier last month when the company had decided to recall 640,000 of its pickup trucks. However, the new problem with the cable connecting the alternators will now see more recalls.

Some of the vehicles are covered by both the recalls. Majority of the recalls will be from the United States, with 464,000 being recalled in the first segment. The second segment will see 350,000 2019 and 2020 Silverado and Sierra 1500 pickups being recalled from the United States.