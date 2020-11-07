As Democratic nominee Joe Biden inches closer to 270 electoral votes after taking the lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada to secure the presidency, new information has surfaced revealing ballots received by voters more than 220 years old as well as a significant spike in the number of voters aged over 90 years in the state of Pennsylvania.

This comes days after a Twitter user shared "evidence" that some of the absentee ballots cast in Michigan, which was called for Biden, belonged to voters who were either dead or more than 120 years old, lending further support to President Donald Trump's claim of widespread voter fraud in battleground states.

Significant Spike in 90+ Voters in Pennsylvania in 2020

Twitter user Andy Swan took to the micro-blogging platform to share a chart showing a surge in the number of voters aged over 90 years old in the state of Pennsylvania. The graphic shows two charts, one showing registered 90+ voters in Democrat-dominant counties in the swing state since 2008, and another illustrating the number of elderly voters everywhere else across the state.

According to the graphic, in 2020, the number of voters over 90 years old stood at around 11 per 100,000 people in the Democrat-inclined counties of Pennsylvania, nearly triple the number during the 2016 presidential elections. A similar pattern was observed everywhere else across the state, where there were around 17 registered 90+ voters in 2020 versus 5 in the 2016 election.

Some Voters Over 220 Years Old

Another user also pointed out that according to the state's mail-in ballot data this election, some of the mail-in ballots were cast by people who were old enough to live through the Civil War, including some who were more than 220 years old.

21,000 Dead People Voted in Pennsylvania?

On Friday, a viral claim that the state of Pennsylvania had accepted votes from 21,000 dead people for Biden was widely circulated on social media after a right-wing publication wrote an article about it.

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, also pushed the story, using it as evidence to suggest the Democrats were stealing the election. The claim stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the conservative Public Interest Legal Foundation against Pennsylvania's secretary of state, Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, accusing her of improperly including 21,206 supposedly deceased Pennsylvanians on voter rolls.

However, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania attorney general's office said that there was "no proof provided that any deceased person has voted in the 2020 election."