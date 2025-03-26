Elderly Woman Mauled to Death by Dogs in New Orleans

An elderly woman has died following a horrific dog attack in New Orleans East, where three dogs reportedly broke through a fenced yard and mauled the victim, officials confirmed.

The attack took place on Thursday morning, March 20, in the 10200 block of Brookfield Drive. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to a medical call and discovered an adult woman, 81, who had sustained multiple dog bites to her body. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office has not yet released the victim's name or the official cause of death. However, the Louisiana SPCA confirmed the woman later died as a result of the attack and issued a strong statement urging public awareness and responsibility.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the victim's death following this horrific attack," said Ana Zorrilla, CEO of the Louisiana SPCA. "This attack is a reminder to dog owners that they are responsible for securing their dogs on their property and ensuring neighbors and loved ones are safe from dog bites and attacks."

Dogs Escaped from Fenced Yard After Breaking Through Gate

According to LASPCA's Humane Law & Rescue team, the three dogs escaped from a fenced yard by breaking through a gate. The dogs' owner witnessed at least one of the dogs biting the victim. All three animals were impounded.

One dog was surrendered by the owner and euthanized at their request. The remaining two dogs are being held under a mandatory 10-day bite quarantine. The owner was cited for two counts of maintaining a dangerous dog and two counts of failure to properly confine dogs.

LASPCA says records show animal control had previously been dispatched to the same address in 2018 to investigate dogs roaming at large, but the dogs involved in that case are not the same ones from Thursday's attack, officials said.