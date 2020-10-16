A 25-year-old man sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman inside a laundry room of her Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, apartment building Thursday morning. However, the man was arrested hours later following a police complaint by the victim.

One person familiar with the building said the room has a heavy door that needs to be opened with a key, so it is possible the woman was followed inside. Police said that the woman instead of panicking, immediately informed the police, which helped them nab the suspect within hours. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Unexpected Attack

The incident unfolded around 9.30 am in a residential building on Marine Avenue, according to cops. Although it is still not clear how the attack happened, police believe that the suspect was behind the victim who was trying to open the laundry room in her apartment. As soon as she entered the room, the creep pounced on her and started sexually abusing the elderly woman.

The woman reported the assault two hours later and by 5 pm cops had caught up to a man fitting the description in Downtown Manhattan, according to police and sources. Police also believe that the man was known to the victim, which made her an easy prey. Immediately after the attack the suspect fled the scene but the woman was quick to take police help.

Narrow Escape

Cops got a lead on him after they ran his photo from surveillance footage through the NYPD's facial recognition unit and tracked him down, sources said. Police later identified the man as Mario Pope.

According to the police, an investigation is on and it is still not known if the suspect has a criminal background. Pope now faces a slew of charges including attempted rape, burglary, sex abuse, forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Attorney information for Pope is not immediately available.