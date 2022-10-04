Elderly Man Caught Being Abused by Texas Nursing Home Employees After They Set Up Camera in His Room

The family of an 87-year-old man who was beaten by Texas City nursing home employees is calling for them to be arrested and charged.

The alleged incident happened Sunday evening at about 5 p.m. at Solidago Health and Rehabilitation.

Family Installed Camera After Victim Complained of Mistreatment

Nayeli Salinas took to Twitter to share video footage of the alleged abuse showing two employees of the nursing facility dragging her grandfather, Cornelio Salinas, across the floor, hitting and kicking him, and then tossing him on the bed before closing the curtain behind them.

She said they kept the curtain closed for 20 minutes and later found her grandpa with "both of his eyes bruised and with a neck brace on."

Nayeli said the facility called her family to tell them the 86-year-old had fallen out of bed. However, that's not what she saw when she looked at the video from a camera her family had installed in his room after the elderly man complained of staff members mistreating him.

She said he actually slipped out of his bed, and was then abused by two workers at the facility. "I was furious for a second. I had time to cool off, and I was just speechless," she said. "I know it does happen, but I didn't think it would happen to my grandfather."

"You never think it's going to happen to one of your family members," his grandson, Lizandro Solis, said. "It's sad." "That's no way to treat nobody, especially an elderly person with one leg. What is he going to do to you? How can he hurt you?" Solis said.

Solidago Health and Rehabilitation Releases Statement

The nursing home later released the following statement in response to the video:

"The health and safety of our residents remains our first priority. Our thoughts are with the resident and the family. Solidago Health and Rehabilitation enforces strict policies prohibiting patient abuse. Prompt action has been taken to ensure our residents are safe. Any violations of the abuse policy are reported to the appropriate agencies and legal authorities and the facility works closely with those agencies."

The incident was reported to the Texas City Police Department. At this time, it is unknown if any charges will be filed. The family has since decided to transfer their grandfather to another facility.

Solidago Violated 11 State Standards During Inspection

According to Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) records, inspectors found 11 violations of state standards at Solidago during the most recent check-in in July 2021.

Among the violations are allegations that the facility "failed to provide residents with care and services related to activities of daily living" and "failed to attain or maintain the highest practicable, physical, mental, and psychosocial well-being." State records show the nursing home was fined $19,800.

"HHSC is aware of the allegations involving this nursing facility and we are actively investigating to determine compliance with all relevant health and safety rules," a spokesperson for the HHSC wrote in a statement to KPRC 2.