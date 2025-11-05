El Paso Man Kills Girlfriend's Uncle Who Helped Her Kick Him Out of Their Apartment Following Argument Over Infidelity

A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend's uncle following an argument between the couple over infidelity.

Jaeveyin Porter, 21, has been charged with the murder of 36-year-old Miguel Garcia, the City of El Paso announced in a press release. The incident took place on Sunday as community members, including the girlfriend, returned from church.

After church, the girlfriend picked up her uncle and brought him back to her apartment, where she was living with Porter. According to investigators, she requested help from Garcia because she wanted Porter to leave their apartment following an argument over cheating that had erupted between them two days ago on Halloween.

Garcia and the girlfriend notified the suspect that they were outside, authorities said, but Porter would not open the door. When Garcia ultimately broke the door down, the girlfriend said she heard several gunshots and saw the suspect coming out of the apartment shooting her uncle.

El Paso police officers responded to the second-floor apartment at the La Estancia complex on the 7900 block of Viscount Boulevard just before noon on Sunday. When they got there, they found Garcia outside, dead. Officers searched the area and found Porter just about a block away.

Authorities began investigating the shooting and learned about the Halloween night argument that continued into Sunday. While speaking with police, Porter reportedly maintained that he was going to open the door to the apartment when Garcia left.

Investigators also spoke with multiple witnesses, with one of them saying they heard the girlfriend ask Porter why he shot her uncle, to which he responded, "I don't give a f—" or "I don't f— care,"

Porter was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.