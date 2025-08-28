El Dorado Firefighter Killed Girlfriend, Her Son Because They were Witnesses 'To a Crime'

A California firefighting captain has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend and her son in an attempt to prevent them from testifying against him after they witnessed a "crime."

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, on Aug. 21 around 9 p.m., deputies with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in Cameron Park, which is about 30 miles east of Sacramento.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a child with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the child was provided medical care before being rushed to a hospital, where he later died. A second child in the home was found safe.

Soon after, authorities named California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Capt. Darin McFarlin, 47, a person of interest in the case, according to the release. McFarlin was found just after midnight on Aug. 22 and was detained in Mono County. The next day, he was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for two counts of homicide and is being held on no bail.

McFarlin pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of first-degree murder with special allegations that a firearm was used, attempted murder of a second child inside the home, as well as domestic violence and child abuse, according to court records. The victims are identified as McFarlin's 29-year-old girlfriend Marissa Divodi-Lessa and her son Josiah, who was in second grade.

According to the Mountain Democrat, which cited the criminal complaint filed by the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office, McFarlin attacked his girlfriend as she was leaving their bedroom, then got a gun and shot her. He then shot Divodi-Lessa's son.

The complaint alleges the mother and son were witnesses to another crime and killed for that reason. Court documents don't say what that crime was exactly, but it does give some insight into what investigators believe led up to their deaths.

McFarlin, was also charged with domestic violence. He allegedly inflicted corporal injury on Marissa in their bedroom before she left the room and used her cell phone. Court documents say that's when the accused grabbed a gun and went to the dining room to kill her. McFarlin is also charged with attempted murder and child abuse for the second child that was in that home.

If found guilty of the murder charges, McFarlin could face the death penalty or life in state prison without the possibility of parole.